‘TO STOP THE PARTY, THEY HAVE TO CHOP THE HEAD’ – WONG SOON KOH NOW ‘MAN OF THE HOUR’ & THE NO.1 TARGET OF ABANG JO & GPS – CAN HE SURVIVE THEIR ONSLAUGHT AS HIS PSB PARTY MAKES UNEXPECTED STRIDES – AND BRING THE CHANGE DESPERATELY NEEDED IN SARAWAK

Shocking twists and turns in Sarawak Polls

DATUK Lily Yong is a bold politician, her family owns a crocodile farm on the outskirts of Kuching and she has caused a stir in the election campaign even though she is not a candidate.

Her petite frame belies her reputation as a well-known political warlord in Kuching and she has wrecked the campaign of her fellow party candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng who is contesting in Padungan.

Yong, who is the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) vice-president, announced that the party’s election machinery in Padungan had shut down in protest of Wee’s candidacy.

Wee, the Kuching South mayor, was rejected because he was not the choice of the Kuching branch headed by Yong.

The stunning announcement came at a Christmas party for her Kuching branch and moments later, Yong was all smiles as she sliced into a roast turkey.

And that is probably why she is known as a warlord – she is able to smile while holding a knife.

SUPP is a partner in the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the boycott has effectively denied Wee any chance of winning.

There have been lots of twists and turns in this otherwise sedate election campaign.

But the most shocking twist of all came from one of the richest and most powerful figures in the Sibu region, Datuk Seri Tiong Thai King.

Thai King has always been with the ruling coalition but ended up on the opposition bench after 2018 because his party, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), was left out of GPS.

He sent shock waves through Sibu last weekend when he took out advertisements in the local newspapers asking voters to support GPS.

Describing himself as the “little bird that has left the nest,” he also praised caretaker chief minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg for restoring state rights and being able to claim RM7bil in oil and gas revenue.

It was a dramatic about-turn and the local chatter is that opposition politics has not been good for the family’s Rimbunan Hijau Group, a business conglomerate said to be worth more than RM4bil.

Thai King, 76, has been in politics since the 1990s while his elder brother Tan Sri Tiong Hiew King ran the business.

But his elder brother has not been seen in public after suffering a stroke several years ago, his nephew who took over the company died suddenly and Thai King is now in charge.

Thai King’s decision has major implications because the family business employs thousands of people who are also voters. People in Sibu used to joke that Rimbunan Hijau employees helped to carry their boss past the finishing line.

His U-turn has also given a boost to Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) which is part of GPS. The two men are not related.

King Sing who is better known as the Bintulu MP and Envoy to China is contesting in Dudong.

There was an outcry when King Sing parachuted into Dudong which was a SUPP seat. But SUPP kept losing there and the seat was given to King Sing.

Critics accused him of being an outsider but King Sing has roots in Sibu and locals have seen him at the graveyard in Sibu during “Ching Ming” when Chinese visit the burial sites of their ancestors.

King Sing is not known as “emperor” among his supporters for nothing and he is the clear favourite among the eight candidates in Dudong.

The one most badly hit by the Sibu twister is no other than Thai King’s long-time friend and PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

PSB is out to topple GPS but Thai King’s U-turn was as good as declaring that PSB has no chance of toppling GPS. It was also a signal to those in business that they need to be with the winning party.

The wind had suddenly shifted. Wong could sense powerful hands at work behind the scenes and even his own seat, Bawang Assan, could be in danger.

“GPS has been sending big-guns to campaign in Bawang Assan. To stop the party, they have to chop the head,” said a Chinese educationist from Kuching.

Wong won one election after another in the past because he was part of the government and a state minister who could make goodies fall from the sky.

But he is now in the opposition, his seat relies largely on longhouse votes which have traditionally gone along with the government parties because they need development.

The appearance of Wong’s wife Datin Seri Pauline Leong at a press conference seemed to suggest that things are not going well. Leong grew teary when speaking of their son who passed away last year and urged voters to support her husband’s party.

But the most significant twist of all happened in Parliament where MPs voted to amend the Constitution and to recognise the special status of Sarawak and Sabah under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Abang Johari had worked hard on this issue and it was a winning moment for the people.

Will all these political twists and turns have much effect on voters?

Those living outside of Sarawak have shown little motivation to make the journey home. Those who intend to vote have likely decided who to vote for. At the other extreme are those who are not even sure if they want to come out on Saturday.

A Kuching-based executive said his circle of friends in the city have been half-hearted about the election.

“Some said they are not sure, a few said they won’t bother if the queue is too long. They are the same people who couldn’t wait to line up to vote in the general election,” he said.

