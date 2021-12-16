AS PSB PROMISES ‘DAYAK CHIEF MINISTER’ – EVEN KIT SIANG, SHOCKED BY THE ABJECT POVERTY IN DAYAK AREAS, AGREES – ‘IT TOOK 200 YEARS FOR A BLACK MAN TO BE U.S. PRESIDENT BUT SARAWAK HAS GONE IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION, WHERE IN 50 YEARS, IT HAS BECOME AN IMPOSSIBLE DREAM FOR A DAYAK TO BECOME CM AGAIN’
In final push, PSB talks up ‘Dayak CM’
Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) said it will nominate a Dayak chief minister should it form the government and receive enough representation from the Dayak lawmakers.
Speaking to reporters in Sibu today, PSB president Wong Soon Koh stressed that his party is multiracial but most of their 70 candidates are Dayak.
“If we want a Dayak chief minister, go all out and vote PSB. If we receive full support from the Dayak community – Iban, Bidayuh and Orang Ulu – then obviously we will name a Dayak chief minister.
“In other words, if you want a Dayak chief minister, you must vote for PSB,” said Wong.
PSB’s manifesto does not explicitly promise a Dayak chief minister. Instead, PSB is promising a government where the chief minister and four deputy ministers will represent different ethnic groups.
Big towns
This multiracial group of top cabinet leaders will then collectively decide on the composition of other cabinet members.
The last Dayak chief minister was Tawi Sli. He left office in 1970 and was succeeded by Abdul Rahman Ya’kub. Every chief minister since is not a Dayak.
Collectively, the Dayak people are the majority in Sarawak, based on Department of Statistics figures.
This was not the first time Wong had pitched the idea of a Dayak chief minister. However, he did so today unprompted by reporters.
To a question on why PSB has not nominated a chief minister candidate, Wong said the priority is to win first and then choose a chief minister later.
Wong also urged the Chinese community to back PSB candidates as well to ensure their community is represented should his party form the government.
“Definitely a PSB government will include representatives from Sibu, Kuching, Miri and Bintulu. We need representation in big towns to ensure everyone’s voice can be heard in government,” he said.
PSB is fielding 38 Dayak candidates, followed by 18 Malay-Melanau candidates and 14 Chinese candidates. FMT
No ‘new dawn’ until Dayak can hold CM’s post, says Kit Siang
PETALING JAYA: Until the Dayak can once again envision one of their own in the chief minister’s post, there will be no new and improved future for Sarawak, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said today.
He noted that the state’s first two chief ministers, Stephen Kalong Ningkan and Tawi Sli, were both Dayak, but “since then, the office of Sarawak chief minister seems to have slipped out of Dayak hands”.
“When can a Dayak become a Sarawak chief minister again? Nobody knows. But at present, it seems to have become an impossible dream,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement today.
“It took over 200 years for a black man to become the US President, but Sarawak seems to have travelled in the opposite direction and receded to a stage where it is an impossible dream for a Dayak to become the Sarawak chief minister in the space of 50 years.”
He hoped to see a “new dawn” for the state with the restoration of the state’s right to enjoy equitable financial allocations, as well as autonomy in education and health matters, a just share of oil rights, and a fair share of development funds.
“I visited the Mambong and Serian constituencies this morning, and I was shocked by the state of poverty among the Dayak community, which should not exist today if Sarawak’s rights and interests had been looked after as was intended by the founders of Malaysia 58 years ago in 1963,” Lim said.
He added that this future would have to also include equal rights for all communities in Sarawak, be it the Dayak, Malay-Melanau or Chinese.
Lim also lauded the passing of the constitutional amendments yesterday to implement the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), stating that this was just the first step in restoring the long-eroded rights of Sarawakians. FMT