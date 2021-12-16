YOUTH GROUP PROTESTS AGAINST ‘IRRATIONAL’ AMENDMENTS TO ACT342 – AT LEAST KHAIRY RESPONSIBLE ENOUGH TO SEE & PERSONALLY RECEIVE THEIR MEMO

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth group Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat gathered in front of the Parliament this morning to protest the “irrational” amendments to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The amendments are expected to include hefty increases in penalties for not complying with Covid-19 SOPs; more specific compound rates for individuals and corporate bodies; provide enforcement powers to authorities other than those from the health ministry; the use of tracking devices; and isolate positive cases in places other than quarantine stations.

In the Lawan Pindaan Akta 342 demonstration, the group of about 20 youths urged the government to review the amendments, arguing that the punishments under the new law were unreasonable and excessive in light of the dire economic situation facing the people.

Speaking to the press, spokesman Tharma Pillai said the health ministry must consider the current economic situation and the existing pressure faced by the rakyat.

They handed over their memorandum on their protest to health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who said he will be looking into the matter.

Present at the demonstration were opposition members Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Batu MP P Prabakaran, Kuala Selangor MP Dzulkefly Ahmad and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking during the demonstration, Anwar said opposition MPs will be rejecting the Bill if it was tabled today.

He said the proposed amendments should have involved proper consultations in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed between the opposition and the government a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Dzulkefly said the proposals were rushed and should be reviewed in further detail.

The amendments have received a public backlash since they were first announced, with many criticising the maximum RM10,000 fine for SOP violations.

The original amendment bill was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

Following the backlash, the government had revised the Bill, maintaining the maximum compound fine of RM10,000 for offences under Act 342, but halving the maximum fine for companies to RM500,000.

Currently, the compound fines issued to individuals and companies found flouting SOPs is capped at RM1,000.

