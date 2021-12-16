Dr M has been ‘dishonest’ on Rome Statute, Icerd – TMJ

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has accused former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad of being dishonest on the Pakatan Harapan-era plans to ratify the Rome Statute and the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Icerd).

Tunku Ismail said this was why he objected to the Harapan government’s plans to ratify the two international treaties.

“I was educated from an early age to always respect all religions and people of different races. My family and I have also made contributions to people of all races and religions and will continue to assist in the welfare of all races.

“But I am also a Malay and have not forgotten my duty to defend Islam. That is why I opposed the Rome Statute and Icerd.

He also said he was “honoured” to be mentioned in Mahathir’s latest memoir, ‘Capturing Hope’.

Nevertheless, the Crown Prince said, by attacking the royal institution, Mahathir would not be able to resolve national issues he had supposedly created himself, such as issues of racial divide and assimilation.

Why Mahathir backtracked on the two international treaties

The Rome Statute and Icerd were two international human rights instruments that the Harapan administration under Mahathir had planned to sign, but backtracked following a conservative backlash led by Umno and PAS.

Icerd is a treaty aimed at tackling racial discrimination in response to apartheid previously practised in South Africa, but seen as a threat to the special position of Malays and Islam, despite the then government’s reassurances that an “exception” would be made for privileges under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

On Nov 23, 2018, the government ultimately decided not to ratify the treaty following major anti-Icerd demonstrations at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur.

There are currently 179 countries worldwide that have ratified Icerd and 18 that have not. Among Muslim-majority countries, only Malaysia and Brunei are not parties to the convention.

The Harapan government also ratified and then withdrew from the Rome Statute on April 6, 2019, which would confer recognition to the International Criminal Court.

In his memoir, Mahathir is critical of Tunku Ismail and appeared to imply that efforts to sign the Rome Statute were derailed when Tunku Ismail and Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar claimed it would undermine Malays and the monarchy.

Mahathir said the claims were untrue because the Yang di-Pertuan Agong acts on the advice of the government, and thus cannot be held responsible under the Rome Statute for any war crimes.

Meanwhile, Tunku Ismail also accused Mahathir of betraying the people by not fulfilling promises made to them.

“Whatever it is, I pray Tun will live a long life, always respect all races in Malaysia and uphold the Federal Constitution. I will see you soon, Tun,” the Crown Prince added.

MKINI

.