INDEED HIGH TIME – BUT NO ONE EXCEPT MAHATHIR BRAVE ENOUGH TO SAY IT – MONARCHS, INCLUDING SULTANS & RULERS, MUST NOT PARTICIPATE IN POLITICS OR BUSINESS – EX-PM CALLS FOR ‘NATIONAL CONVERSATION’ ON ROLE OF CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called for a national conversation on the nature and role of constitutional monarchy.

He made the call in his latest autobiography, “Capturing Hope” during a chapter exploring race relations in “New Malaysia”.

While acknowledging that it is a difficult subject, Mahathir – who said he believes in constitutional monarchy – posits that a discussion must be had.

“Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, and this is entrenched in the constitution.

“The constitution also shows that the monarchy has a certain role to play, as does the political leadership, as does the citizenry.

“All these roles and responsibilities are abundantly clear in the constitution, and the time has come for us to have a national conversation about the nature of constitutional monarchy and the fit and proper constitutional roles that the rulers are limited to,” he wrote.

He said it is clear that rulers should not participate in politics and commerce – claiming that some people have used the palace for unfair advantages in the latter.

Mahathir’s position on royalty in politics is not black and white in the book.

On the one hand, he believes Malays have not progressed because of their “almost feudal subservience to royalty and people with titles”, and that Malays tend to run to the royals for protection whenever “something goes awry”.

Rome Statute derailed

Meanwhile, on the appointment of a prime minister after he resigned in Feb 2020, he believed the Agong seeking to determine who had majority support via statutory declarations instead of Parliament was the “right thing to do”.

However, he also questioned the decision to choose Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, claiming he had more support than the latter at the time.

He was also critical of Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

In the preceding paragraphs before his call for a conversation on the monarchy, Mahathir recounted how radio host Patrick Teoh was arrested and charged last year for allegedly insulting Tunku Ismail and the royalty on social media.

“There is no law that protects the crown prince from public criticism. True, you cannot talk bad about the rulers themselves, but no such law places the crown prince in a similarly exalted position.

“Furthermore, as the (Johor) crown prince indulges in politics and political commentary, he must at the very least expect to be criticised,” he said.

The nonagenarian – who used to verbally spar with Tunku Ismail during his second tenure as prime minister – said the crown prince should have sued Teoh for defamation if he felt insulted.

“(However) the business with the crown prince shows that citizens may not comment on the doings of royals even when something wrong has been done. This goes beyond the pale,” he said.

He also quoted a popular saying attributed to the legendary Hang Jebat that goes: “Raja adil raja disembah, raja zalim raja disanggah” (The just king must be respected, the cruel king must be disputed).

Elsewhere in his book, Mahathir appeared to imply that efforts to sign the Rome Statute on war crimes were derailed after Tunku Ismail and Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar claimed it would undermine Malays and the monarchy.

The former prime minister said the claims were untrue and that as the Agong acts on the advice of the government, he can’t be held responsible for any war crimes.

