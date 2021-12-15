INDEED HIGH TIME – BUT NO ONE EXCEPT MAHATHIR BRAVE ENOUGH TO SAY IT – MONARCHS, INCLUDING SULTANS & RULERS, MUST NOT PARTICIPATE IN POLITICS OR BUSINESS – EX-PM CALLS FOR ‘NATIONAL CONVERSATION’ ON ROLE OF CONSTITUTIONAL MONARCHY
Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has called for a national conversation on the nature and role of constitutional monarchy.
He made the call in his latest autobiography, “Capturing Hope” during a chapter exploring race relations in “New Malaysia”.
While acknowledging that it is a difficult subject, Mahathir – who said he believes in constitutional monarchy – posits that a discussion must be had.
“Malaysia is a constitutional monarchy, and this is entrenched in the constitution.
“The constitution also shows that the monarchy has a certain role to play, as does the political leadership, as does the citizenry.
“All these roles and responsibilities are abundantly clear in the constitution, and the time has come for us to have a national conversation about the nature of constitutional monarchy and the fit and proper constitutional roles that the rulers are limited to,” he wrote.
He said it is clear that rulers should not participate in politics and commerce – claiming that some people have used the palace for unfair advantages in the latter.
Mahathir’s position on royalty in politics is not black and white in the book.
On the one hand, he believes Malays have not progressed because of their “almost feudal subservience to royalty and people with titles”, and that Malays tend to run to the royals for protection whenever “something goes awry”.
Rome Statute derailed
Meanwhile, on the appointment of a prime minister after he resigned in Feb 2020, he believed the Agong seeking to determine who had majority support via statutory declarations instead of Parliament was the “right thing to do”.
However, he also questioned the decision to choose Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister, claiming he had more support than the latter at the time.
He was also critical of Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.
In the preceding paragraphs before his call for a conversation on the monarchy, Mahathir recounted how radio host Patrick Teoh was arrested and charged last year for allegedly insulting Tunku Ismail and the royalty on social media.
“There is no law that protects the crown prince from public criticism. True, you cannot talk bad about the rulers themselves, but no such law places the crown prince in a similarly exalted position.
“Furthermore, as the (Johor) crown prince indulges in politics and political commentary, he must at the very least expect to be criticised,” he said.
The nonagenarian – who used to verbally spar with Tunku Ismail during his second tenure as prime minister – said the crown prince should have sued Teoh for defamation if he felt insulted.
“(However) the business with the crown prince shows that citizens may not comment on the doings of royals even when something wrong has been done. This goes beyond the pale,” he said.
He also quoted a popular saying attributed to the legendary Hang Jebat that goes: “Raja adil raja disembah, raja zalim raja disanggah” (The just king must be respected, the cruel king must be disputed).
Elsewhere in his book, Mahathir appeared to imply that efforts to sign the Rome Statute on war crimes were derailed after Tunku Ismail and Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar claimed it would undermine Malays and the monarchy.
The former prime minister said the claims were untrue and that as the Agong acts on the advice of the government, he can’t be held responsible for any war crimes.
Mahathir admits allowing Hamzah to court Umno, PAS before Sheraton Move
However, the nonagenarian claimed he did not know this was meant to pave the way for the party’s exit from Pakatan Harapan.
Detailing the events in his latest autobiography, “Capturing Hope”, Mahathir said in early 2020, Larut MP Hamzah Zainuddin began collecting statutory declarations from Umno and PAS MPs supporting him as prime minister.
“At the time, I did not object as I thought this would strengthen my position and enable Bersatu to become a stronger member of Harapan.
“Much later, I realised that what was actually taking place was a stealth campaign to separate me from the rest of the Harapan government,” he wrote.
Mahathir said Hamzah later tried to convince him to leave Harapan, but this did not come to fruition as he refused to work with Umno.
Exploring the need to strengthen Bersatu, the former party chairperson remarked earlier in his book that Bersatu was not strong enough to help Harapan face challenges that resulted in by-election defeats.
He blamed this partly on Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin – who he said was in charge of developing the party – by appointing former Umno members as division leaders, who operated as warlords and refused new members.
This, he said, resulted in Bersatu having weak machinery.
Mahathir also said that before the Sheraton Move, Muhyiddin had also been lobbying him to get Bersatu to join forces with Umno and PAS to form a “Malay-Muslim government”, citing concerns over DAP’s influence.
However, he said, allegations that DAP controlled the Harapan government and that Malay interests were being undermined were false narratives perpetuated by his nemesis Najib Abdul Razak
“All the talk about the DAP having me under their thumb or the DAP plotting to take over the country was utter nonsense.
“I never felt any pressure from the DAP, and I could easily show that (DAP secretary-general) Lim Guan Eng did not have any control over me,” he said.
This was a point Mahathir would make repeatedly throughout the book, that DAP was supportive of him and referred to him as prime minister.
In general, his tone towards DAP in the book when they were working together was not negative, with certain exceptions, including the veiled jabs at Damansara MP Tony Pua.
However, he acknowledged that Umno and the government – which he previously led for 22 years – demonised DAP as the enemy of Malays and Islam.
Mahathir said Najib and his supporters in turn used this to attack the Harapan government, and he added that Muhyiddin came to believe this was true as well.
“I was astonished that Muhyiddin wanted me to betray and overthrow all the parties that helped us. If we didn’t leave Harapan, Muhyiddin said, the Malays would be hancur (crushed).
“This was what Najib and his people had been saying. Now Muhyiddin was saying it,” he said.
Bersatu’s machinations to leave Harapan resulted in the Mahathir-led government collapsing in February 2020.
Mahathir, on his part, attempted to turn the situation around and capitalise on the support he reportedly had from all sides to form a unity government.
He argued its merits in his book, defending it as a way to bring the country together.
However, the gambit failed, and in part led to Muhyiddin being installed as prime minister.
