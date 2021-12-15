ALREADY ISMAIL SABRI HAS ONE ‘LEGACY’ – THE KING OF SPECIAL ADVISERS!

Hiring of Special Advisors makes a mockery of lawmakers, ministers and other experts in the country

It appears like a penchant for prime ministers here to appoint Special Advisors at a fee. While Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s government had only one such appointment in place, the current government under Ismail Sabri steals the prize by hiring a total of five special advisers, costing RM136,136 a month. This will cost taxpayers a total of RM3.267 million over their full, two-year tenure.

Ismail Sabri even beats his predecessor who had four such advisors at a total cost of RM99,886.27 a month.

Citizens are asking loud and clearly, why does a prime minister need ever increasing teams of Special Asdvisors? Are our rows of Opposition Members of Parliament not loud enough to raise matters of concerns for the PM’s urgent attention and redress? Are our large team of Ministers, Deputy Ministers and even the KSUs not good enough to provide timely and expert advice on matters of governance and for the PM to make the right and timely decisions in the best interest of leading the country to greater heights of successes?

In the very first place, every minister, every Deputy Minister (sometimes two or three to a ministry) and the large, bloated and wagonloads of civil servants – with many these days carrying Master and PhD credentials behind their names – thanks to the past governments’ spending on their foreign education, not efficient and reliable enough to provide enlightened advice to a government?

If Ismail Sabri has to spend so much more of the tax payers’ hard earned money to have excess to vital, learned advice then why the crucial need in the first place to have a larger team of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, not forgetting the special senior civil servants appointed or promoted to assist the Ministers and their deputies?

Why even consider it legitimate and justified to pay revised, higher salaries to all our MPs, not forgetting the variety of incentives and perks?

Why could the government not consider tapping into the wisdom and expertise of scientists, economists, financial wizards and legal eagles who are members of established professional bodies and institutions as well as the many learned minds within some of our leading universities who are well respected in the international community of able men and women?

Let us not forget that netizens from all walks of life and fields of expertise too volunteer their time to lend critique and advice or suggestions through their Letters to the Editors which is free. Could the Ismail Sabri government not tap all these invaluable feedback?

In the very first place why is our government not even capable of tapping into the ‘Networked Society’ (Emmanuel Castel) that is the roadmap for many good governments the world over?

For a 32 million population, our country not only has the world’s largest civil service but also chokes on the highest number of Ministers and political appointees. And now we have this trend of hiring Special Advisors in increasing numbers and at higher costs.

Try asking for financial help, relief or assistance for the various ministries and see for yourself what the answer is likely to be. Many among the credible NGOs and Associations set up to help navigate industry and society for example will attest that either their request for help goes unanswered or they get a reply that “owing to Covid-19 pandemic the government is low on budgets and therefore unable to assist”.

While political leaders and politicians around the world are living a simple lifestyle and well within their nothing to shout about salaries and perks, we meanwhile have a serious going concern that no one seems to put the brakes on.

WRITER : J. D. Lovrenciear

.