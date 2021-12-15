MALAYSIA TO BUY CHINA’S MACH 1.6 JF17 FIGHTER JETS? IS THIS WHY U.S. SEC OF STATE BLINKEN IS HOTFOOTING IT TO KL?

It says that China has offered Malaysia its JF17 Block III “Thunder” jetfighter at US$39.9 million (RM168 million) each for 18 aircraft. And that this is a 30% discount.

So this means 18 such aircraft will cost us about RM3.0 Billion.

The video also says that Malaysia is prepared to spend more money ie US$900 million or RM3.8 Billion to buy 18 jets (US$50 million or RM210 million for each aircraft).

The total number will eventually be 36 fighter jets to meet Malaysia’s trainer aircraft (Flight Lead In Trainer or FLIT) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) requirements. Here is the video:

The JF17 Block 3 Thunder is also called the FC1 Fierce Dragon / Xiaolong developed by China’s Chendu Aircraft Corporation. The Pakistanis came in later to jointly manufacture the jets.

The jet flies at a credible speed of Mach 1.6 and most importantly it has a multi-role capacity, it has “hard points” which can carry weapons for a multitude of roles – air to air fighter, air to sea, ground support and reconnaissance.

The JF17 is gaining popularity as an export aircraft with over 150 jets produced todate. China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nigeria operate the JF17 with a few more countries opting to buy it. Introduced in 2007 it is still “new” with uptodate technology.

At US$39.9 million, Mach 1.6 and multi role capacity it is value for money.

There will be pressure from the US against buying Chinese jets. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

