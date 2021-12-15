MALAYSIA TO BUY CHINA’S MACH 1.6 JF17 FIGHTER JETS? IS THIS WHY U.S. SEC OF STATE BLINKEN IS HOTFOOTING IT TO KL?

It says that China has offered Malaysia its JF17 Block III “Thunder” jetfighter at US$39.9 million (RM168 million) each for 18 aircraft. And that this is a 30% discount.
So this means 18 such aircraft will cost us about RM3.0 Billion.
The video also says that Malaysia is prepared to spend more money ie US$900 million or RM3.8 Billion to buy 18 jets (US$50 million or RM210 million for each aircraft).
The total number will eventually be 36 fighter jets to meet Malaysia’s trainer aircraft (Flight Lead In Trainer or FLIT) and Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) requirements. Here is the video:
The JF17 Block 3 Thunder is also called the FC1 Fierce Dragon / Xiaolong developed by China’s Chendu Aircraft Corporation. The Pakistanis came in later to jointly manufacture the jets.
The jet flies at a credible speed of Mach 1.6 and most importantly it has a multi-role capacity, it has “hard points” which can carry weapons for a multitude of roles – air to air fighter, air to sea, ground support and reconnaissance.
The JF17 is gaining popularity as an export aircraft with over 150 jets produced todate. China, Pakistan, Myanmar, Nigeria operate the JF17 with a few more countries opting to buy it. Introduced in 2007 it is still “new” with uptodate technology.
At US$39.9 million, Mach 1.6 and multi role capacity it is value for money.
There will be pressure from the US against buying Chinese jets. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Malaysia for a two-day visit
On hand to welcome him were Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chief of Protocol Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, Undersecretary of Americas division Wan Aznainizam Yusri Wan Abdul Rashid as well as US ambassador to Malaysia Brian McFeeters.
Kuala Lumpur is Blinken’s second stop of a three-country tour of South-east Asia. He was in Indonesian capital of Jakarta yesterday before arriving in Malaysia. He is expected to continue with his travel itinerary to Bangkok, Thailand.
Blinken’s visit is seen significant as US moves to enhance engagement with South-east Asia and strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific.
According to Wisma Putra, the visit will provide an excellent opportunity for Malaysia and the US to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation and explore new joint initiatives.
The United States established diplomatic ties with Malaysia in 1957 following the then Malaya’s independence from Britain.
Washington and Kuala Lumpur elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014.
Prior to this, many notable US state secretaries had visited Malaysia including the most recent being Mike Pompeo in August 2018, Rex Tillerson in 2017, Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2010 and Condoleezza Rice in 2006. — Bernama
