‘IT’S ABOUT HYPOCRISY, THE BIGGEST HYPOCRISY IN MALAYSIA’ – SYED SADDIQ LASHES OUT AT POLITICIANS & THEIR HANGERS-ON WHO USE ISLAM FOR ‘THEIR OWN PERSONAL INTEREST’

PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has hit out at “hypocrisy and double standards” practised by those pushing for a gambling ban and a clampdown on the sale of alcohol, saying they want to use Islam “for their own personal interest”.

In a wide-ranging interview with former diplomat Dennis Ignatius today, the former youth and sports minister also blasted such parties for “wanting to divide Malaysia forever”.

Syed Saddiq was replying to Ignatius’ claim about “creeping Islamisation” in the country, stating that there was a growing sense that Islamic authorities are increasingly dismissive of non-Muslim rights.

“Do not blame Muslims or Islam. Blame those who masquerade as Islam’s defenders for their own personal interest and want to divide Malaysia forever,” said Syed Saddiq.

“Why do I say this? It’s not about Islam, it’s about hypocrisy, the biggest hypocrisy in Malaysia.”

He noted that while the name of a locally manufactured whisky known as Timah was debated in Parliament for two weeks, the same people who made the issue a national one did not comment on the government awarding a plot of land worth RM100 million to a former prime minister.

He also said the same parties did not speak as passionately about the 800,000 Malaysians who were unemployed or the 30,000 Malaysians who had died from Covid-19.

“The level of focus they gave to this name (Timah) was so much more important than anything else,” he said, taking an obvious dig at PAS.

“To me, they’re hiding their failures to govern by making this a lightning rod for them to be the so-called ‘champion of Islam’.”

He also said the ban on selling liquor at grocers, convenience stores and Chinese medical halls in Kuala Lumpur was unfair on small businesses as bars and pubs were still allowed to operate and sell liquor until midnight.

“Where is the logical consistency in this? They always protect the big guys, but the small guys, they push to the max,” he said.

Touching on Kedah’s decision to effectively ban all gaming outlets from operating in the state by not renewing their licences, Syed Saddiq said the move would benefit illegal operators the most.

Highlighting the SMSes and other forms of communications that such operators use to entice customers to use their services, Syed Saddiq said such unregulated businesses also target minors and channel their profits to the illicit drug industry and prostitution.

“They are the happiest people now as now they can operate unfettered since they no longer have legal competitors.

“Data has shown that once legal gambling is suppressed, the illegal gambling industry thrives to the max.

“Don’t just look: ‘Oh good, Kedah state government. Oh Muslim! Very good!’ But in reality, they are the ones who are enriching the black market, hurting Malaysians and hurting those who want to operate within the legal framework.”

He also noted that PAS, the party leading the Kedah government, was also part of the federal government, which had tripled the number of special draws for gambling.

“Fight them with facts and figures, never pander to them. We can win this fight together,” he stressed.

He also said he would not be voting for the Shariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 amendment bill, better known as RUU355.

The RUU355, which is a Private Member’s Bill by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, mainly seeks to increase criminal jurisdiction of the shariah courts.

In September, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a parliamentary reply that the government would be intensifying efforts to prepare the draft bill for tabling in Parliament after consultations with various state governments.

The proposed amendment bill caused an outcry, with many groups accusing the federal government of seeking to allow the implementation of hudud as part of the Islamic penal code.

“A small guy, poor guy… his or her hand would get chopped off, but then someone who is rich and powerful almost gets awarded RM100 million (worth of) land,” Syed Saddiq said.

“Is that not double standards and hypocrisy of the system? Can you imagine what would happen if the law is implemented?”

