WHO SAYS OMICRON IS NOT DEADLY? UK CONFIRMS FIRST GLOBAL DEATH FROM NEW VARIANT – ‘THE IDEA THAT THIS IS SOMEHOW A MILDER VERSION OF THE VIRUS, THAT’S SOMETHING WE NEED TO SET ON ONE SIDE,’ WARNS PM BORIS JOHNSON – AS OMICRON NOW FORMS 20% OF CASES IN ENGLAND

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country.
“Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron,” Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
It’s the first publicly confirmed death globally from the new variant.
Earlier on Monday, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC that 10 people were currently in hospital after being infected with the omicron variant. Javid said omicron was spreading at a “phenomenal rate” and cases were doubling every few days.
Earlier on Monday, U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid told the BBC that 10 people were currently in hospital after being infected with the omicron variant. Javid said omicron was spreading at a "phenomenal rate" and cases were doubling every few days.

It comes after a study announced by the University of Oxford on Monday found that two doses of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer–BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine were substantially less effective at warding off omicron compared to previous variants of the coronavirus.
