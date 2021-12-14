SYED SADDIQ – IS HE THE ONE? : MALAYSIA A HOUSE DIVIDED, A NATION ON ITS LAST LEGS – WILL SADDIQ BE THE ONE TO SAVE MALAYSIA – SO FAR, NO ONE ELSE HAS ‘STAKED OUT A LEADERSHIP POSITION OF EMPOWERING THE YOUTH TO BE AGENTS OF CHANGE TO HELP PULL THE NATION BACK FROM THE ABYSS OF DESPAIR’

After six decades of independence, Malaysia is beginning to look like a tired and exhausted nation. Racism and religious extremism have taken their toll. We are a house divided, a nation pulling apart instead of pulling together.

Corrupt, jaded and morally compromised leaders are running our nation into the ground. Our national institutions are compromised. People are angry that well-connected individuals charged with corruption seem to be receiving special treatment. Many also feel the political system has failed them; they voted for change in GE14 but their vote was nullified by backroom manoeuvres and a backdoor government.

In the meantime, the Covid pandemic has taken its toll on jobs, livelihoods and dreams. There is talk that we might become a failing state. A sense of hopelessness and despair is setting in. Those who can want to migrate.

Is there hope? Does anyone have any answers?

Syed Saddiq, the MP for Muar and the former minister for Youth and Sports believes the youth can and must lead the charge for change. He has staked out a leadership position of empowering the youth to be agents of change to help pull the nation back from the abyss of despair.

The vision that Tunku Abdul Rahman put before the world on the eve of our independence in 1957 of a nation “inspired by the ideals of justice and liberty – a beacon of life in a disturbed and distracted world” has grown dim. If a new generation of Malaysians do not pick up the Tunku’s fallen torch and carry it proudly to new heights, the Malaysia we know might well be lost.

Is Syed Saddiq the one who can harness the power of youth to effect a radical transformation of Malaysia? Will the young people of Malaysia heed his call and respond to his vision for a better Malaysia? How will the entrenched powerbrokers and party warlords respond?

Join the conversation and find out as Ambassador Dennis Ignatius talks to YB Syed Saddiq on Critical Conversations. Tuesday, 14th December 2021 | 7:30 pm

Send your questions to: [email protected]

Watch Live:

YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn

Tuesday, 14th December 2021 @ 7:30pm

Watch Live:

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xLGdWdDIknQ

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/video/event/urn:li:ugcPost:6872769650623680513

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CriticalConversationsMalaysia/posts/115708437608184