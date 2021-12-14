MALAYSIA SKIDDING OFF THE CLIFF: ISMAIL SABRI – ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHAT’S HE DOING & THE NEXT TOTALLY RUTHLESS MEGALOMANIAC TO HOLD THE COUNTRY RANSOM

Sabri’s Self-Praised Stunt Backfired – RM1,000 Fine For 100,000 People Govt Rally, But RM245,000 Fine For Partygoers

Ismail Sabri was known as one of the clueless and incompetent ministers even before the UMNO-led Barisan Nasional government was defeated in the May 2018 General Election. From his desire for turtle eggs to the half-baked MARA Digital Mall and from skyrocketing food prices to declaring December 3 as “Batik Day”, he has absolutely no idea what he was doing.

Considering how he was “pushed” to become the prime minister after his own boss – former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin – was deservedly backstabbed and betrayed by 15 UMNO rebels, nobody actually expected much from the accidental new premier. But even the dumbest leader would not be so dumb as to organize a self-praised mega rally in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After all, the 61-year-old PM isn’t new in politics. Soon after he began his career as a lawyer in 1985, Ismail Sabri plunged into politics in 1987 following his appointment as a Member of the Temerloh Division UMNO Committee. With 34 years experience under his belt, it was unimaginable that he would do a Najib mega rally, let alone fined itself just RM1,000 for breaking its own Covid SOP.

The 4-day event at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, which was launched by PM Ismail last Thursday (Dec 9), was held not only to mark his administration’s achievements in its first 100 days, but also to rally and show off the people’s support. It was quite similar to Najib’s party in Penang in 2013, where the Korean superstar Psy was paid to wow the Chinese voters with Oppa Gangnam Style dance.

But unlike Najib’s stupidity of asking – repetitively – the crowds whether they were ready to support the toxic and corrupt Barisan Nasional government, to which the audience impatiently screamed “No”, Ismail could only engage in “syiok sendiri” (self-amused) stunt. The prime minister had self-declared that its government scored a jaw-dropping 90% in its 100-day report card.

Sure, if sagging economy, unemployment and underemployment, fleeing investors, weakening currency, tumbling stock market, spiralling cost of living, stagnant wages, unaffordable housing market, and even the current technical recession are measurements of success according to the “gold standard” of Sabri government, then perhaps it deserved the 90% mark.

However, if the current government was as remarkable as claimed, why did the prime minister admit that he was totally clueless as to why the price of a packet of ice cubes has increased by 50 cents? He could not even figure out why ice manufacturers were raising the prices of their products when the government did not increase water and electricity tariffs.

If indeed the Malaysian government has achieved 90% of the KPIs (key performance indicators) in its 100 days, despite all the problems being faced by the people, it would be interesting to see the scores in countries like Finland, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, South Korea and Singapore. Strangely, Mr Ismail could not even get a project as small as MARA Digital Mall to work.

Clearly, the self-proclaimed 90% score was a scam to hoodwink gullible voters, the same way former Prime Minister Najib Razak told everyone, including the U.S. Department of Justice, the US$700 million (RM2.6 billion) found in his private bank account was donations from the Saudi royal family. Both Ismail’s 90% score and Najib’s theft are equally “national embarrassment”.

The fact that the self-praising event had to be given a booster shot with Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival where job seekers scrambled for more than 24,000 job opportunities being offered spoke volume about the real problem – high unemployment. Various study programmes for SPM (Form 5) and STPM (Form 6) graduates, as well as assistance such as laptops and Internet data plans were also thrown in to attract crowds.

To make the crowd even bigger, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) had opened summon payment counters in KLCC to offer once in a lifetime opportunity – discount of 80% to traffic offenders. According to the Chief Secretary to the government Zuki Ali, more than 100,000 people have thronged the gathering.

The issue isn’t about the shameless self-proclamation that the Sabri administration has scored a distinction in an exam, which it checked and graded its own self-prepared questions, but the continuous double standards previously practiced by the backdoor Muhyiddin regime. Deliberately flouting Covid SOP is one thing. But to issue itself with a fine of RM1,000 is another thing altogether.

Even then, it was after heavy criticisms from across the political divide as well as civil society, not to mention uproars in the social media, that Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reluctantly punished his own government with a “chicken-feed” RM1,000 fine. It was a direct insult to the people’s intelligence when Mr Khairy offered a pathetic justification.

Khairy argued that the RM1,000 penalty was the maximum compound value that can be issued to an individual or institution following the revocation of the Emergency Ordinances on December 8, 2021, just a day before the government mega rally took place. Of course, as usual, the health minister lied through his teeth. Mr Khairy has forgotten that the government does not control information anymore.

On the same day the arrogant government fined themselves for not enforcing SOPs in an event which they organized themselves, a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur was reportedly fined RM25,000 while 44 patrons were slapped with RM5,000 compounds each for a total of RM245,000. So, how could a government event with 100,000 people fined just RM1,000, but 44 private partygoers were fined RM245,000?

Going by the same rate the nightclub was penalized, should not the government be fined RM25,000 and each of the 100,000 people get RM5,000 fine – filling the government coffers with more than RM500 million? If it’s true that the maximum compound value is RM1,000 as claimed by Health Minister Khairy, why didn’t the nightclub visitors enjoy the same special privilege?

To make matters worse, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani also attended PM Ismail’s dubious 100-day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family Aspirations) programme in KLCC. As the top police chief, it was both flabbergasted and shameful for IGP Acryl Sani to not only kept quiet, but participated in an event that violated the Covid health SOP.

In the same breath, it was also an insult to the ethnic Indian in the country. While the government irresponsibly and recklessly organized a 100,000-people event at the KLCC, the Indian community was told that the Thaipusam chariot procession will not be allowed due to fears over the Omicron variant. It was as if the Hindus were more likely to be infected with Coronavirus.

Exactly how did the government know that Thaipusam procession, which will fall on January 18, 2022 is dangerous enough to be disallowed, but a propaganda event that runs from 9am till 10pm for four days (and potentially could attract 100,000 people) was safe to proceed on December 9, 2021? Not only it screams double standards, but also discrimination and racism to the minority Hindus.

In fact, the clueless and incompetent Sabri government is losing its credibility so fast that even Health Minister Khairy had raised the alarm because the people on the ground were incredibly disgusted with the government that keeps breaking its own rules. The absence of physical distancing, congestion and poor crowd control could potentially trigger a new wave of Covid-19 at a time when Omicron is spreading.

This is not the first time the government practised double standards. About 300 partygoers in a pool party were slapped with compound fines amounting to RM1.5 million just a week ago. Last month, 21 individuals were hit with RM125,000 fines during a birthday party at an entertainment outlet. Another private birthday party was raided in June and 12 people were fined RM48,000.

Even a gathering to celebrate the birth of grandchild saw 5 individuals compounded for a total of RM20,000. For 2 years since the pandemic started last year, ordinary people were given hefty fines while ministers and their families escaped with either laughable excuses or heavily discounted fines. Ismail government has done an excellent job in making the people angry again after the collapse of Muhyiddin regime.

The best part is, turtle-egg Ismail Sabri has been spending the most since Najib in hiring special advisers. Since he took over the premiership on August 21, the prime minister has paid RM27,227.20 each for five advisers, burning taxpayers’ money to the tune of RM136,136 every month. And they can’t even advise the PM to do something as simple as crowd management or observing SOPs.

