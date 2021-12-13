SUPP IMPLODES JUST DAYS BEFORE POLLS – KUCHING BRANCH DISSOLVES ELECTION MACHINERY FOR PADUNGAN – AFTER DR SIM PICKS ‘INELIGIBLE’ CANDIDATE WEE OVER JONG – IN SLAP TO SIM’S FACE, BRANCH LEADERS SAY ‘WE BELIEVE IN ABANG JO MORE’

SUPP Kuching dissolves Padungan election machinery in protest of Wee’s candidacy

KUCHING : Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch has dissolved its election machinery for Padungan as the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Datuk Wee Hong Seng is not its recommended candidate.

Its chairperson Datuk Lily Yong said they had only submitted two names — Bong Lian Huan and Jong Yean Pin — to the SUPP Central leadership for consideration, and on Dec 2, party president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian informed the branch that only Jong’s name was submitted to GPS for consideration.

“But there were other names which appeared on the list the next day. We were shocked by this, because one of the names on the proposed candidate list is not even a member of Kuching branch (and) whose party membership is even less than three years.

“This is against the party’s Constitution in terms of eligibility to become a candidate on SUPP ticket. Kuching branch is very disappointed and felt deceived.

“As such, we regret to inform that the last-minute change of candidate by the party leaders has caused chaos in the branch’s election machinery. Many helpers have left in disappointment. We have no choice but to dissolve the branch’s election machinery,” she said at the branch’s pre-Christmas gathering today.

Yong said they had been told that the names of the branch’s recommended candidates had been submitted to GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his consideration and decision.

According to her, there was a discrepancy between the party president’s account and what she was informed.

“Chief Minister Abang Johari has conveyed that, I quote, ‘On N9 Padungan, I did not interfere. I respect the names decided by SUPP. I leave it to the party to decide.’

“He (Abang Johari) said he will only step in if there are controversies or difficulties in relation to N9 Padungan seat. Now, who is telling the truth?

“On this issue, we choose to believe in Chief Minister Abang Johari,” she said.

She thanked Abang Johari for his wisdom and understanding, and said that SUPP Kuching branch will continue to support him in leading GPS.

Yong said that SUPP Kuching branch had on many occasions asked Dr Sim about the decision of candidacy.

“However, to our disappointment, party president has been rather vague on our queries and has never responded to us directly on the subject except wanting us to keep working hard on the ground.”

Despite this, Yong hoped that branch members would not be demoralised because of such a setback.

She said that they should instead come together to correct the inappropriate practices in the party, and also safeguard the party’s collective decision-making so as to revitalise the party.

“We will stand by what we have said and done. The party will only progress further if we respect and act in accordance with our Party Constitution,” she said.

Speaking on her personal capacity, Yong said: “I have been with SUPP for 43 years, and I always believe that SUPP is my best choice to serve the people. I was deeply saddened by this last-minute change of candidates. But I want to make it clear that the issues within the party should be resolved within the party, and I don’t want this matter to be taken advantage of and used by those with ulterior motives.”

She added that it has been a SUPP tradition, and usual practice, that candidates for each state constituency the party is contesting in are recommended by the respective branches.

In the 12th Sarawak Election, Wee is taking on Democratic Action Party heavyweight Chong Chieng Jen as well as Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party candidate Lina Soo and Parti Bumi Kenyalang candidate Raymond Thong in a four-cornered fight.

