“Did Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) contest in Melaka? That is an important answer.

“I accepted some of our weaknesses in Melaka that need to be improved and we will try our best to explain to the people in Sarawak,” Anwar said when met by reporters in Bekenu yesterday.

He was responding to a recent statement by Parti Pesaka Bersatu Bumiputera (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan that PKR has lost its credibility to bring the people’s voice after the party’s failure to win a single seat in the Melaka state election.

Meanwhile, Anwar said the party has received a good response from the people on the ground despite the constraints faced by the party candidates and workers in carrying out their campaign for the 12th state election due to the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Anwar arrived Miri yesterday evening to visit Rh Genatan in Lambir and attended a simple thanksgiving ceremony at Kampung Dagang in Bekenu.

He was accompanied by Miri MP Dr Michael Teo, Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, Kangar MP Noor Amin Ahmad and Batu MP Prabakaran M Parameswara.

BORNEO POST

