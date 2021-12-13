PSB sincere on Dayak CM if party helms state govt, says Masir

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is sincere about appointing a Dayak chief minister should the party form the state government, said PSB presidential council member Datuk Masir Kujat.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had said the party is willing to endorse a Dayak as chief minister if it forms the government after the 12th state election and that is the wish of the majority of Sarawakians.

“There’s a saying – those who say it cannot be done should not stop others from doing it. Hence, we read with amusement what (Progressive Democratic Party president) Dato Sri Tiong King Sing had stated on social media that PSB is ‘playing politics’ by bringing up the issue of a Dayak chief minister during this campaign running up to the state election,” Masir said.

“Lest Tiong and his ‘band of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) leaders forget the calls for a Dayak chief minister have been ringing across Fairland Sarawak since her first patriotic Dayak chief minister in the person of the late (Tan Sri Datuk Amar) Stephen Kalong Ningkan was unceremoniously sacked from office by a political coup engineered by pro-Malaya local leaders at the behest of their Umno partners in government.”

The PSB Balai Ringin candidate said choosing Ningkan was in line with the ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ which (first prime minister) Tunku Abdul Rahman had insisted on for the top posts of governor and chief minister be rotated between the Dayak and Malay communities.

“We also need no reminding that the late Tun Jugah graciously declined the governor’s position to allow YAB CM’s late father to assume the position as Sarawak’s first local governor of Sarawak as a Dayak had already held the CM’s post,” said Masir.

According to him, this ‘gentlemen agreement’ was further honoured when Tunku Abdul Rahman agreed for (Dato Sri Penghulu) Tawi Sli to replace Ningkan.

He said Tunku was a gentleman who honoured his promise and stayed true to Miguel de Cervantes’ call that “An honourable man’s word is as good as his bond.”

Masir claimed the ‘Dayak CM’ issue is largely due to GPS’ insincerity and reluctance; embedded in long-standing discrimination and marginalisation of the Dayak community through ‘divide and rule’.

“Fair enough if there were really a dearth of ‘suitable candidates’ among the Dayak community to be the chief minister. Is that so?

“The Dayak community does not think so because we believe it is more a case of ‘unwillingness’, if not ‘uneasiness’ to share powers equitably between these two communities.

“Is it too much to ask even when there are capable and patriotic Dayak leaders within GPS’s ranks to assume the position and lead Fairland Sarawak under this democratic process?” he asked.

According to him, PSB is a truly independent political party of, for, and by the people of Sarawak.

“Whether a Dayak, a Malay, or a Chinese to be the chief minister or for that matter deputy chief ministers and ministers, will be fully supported by PSB so long as the people of Sarawak support PSB and our stand of an independent government free of racial connotations or agendas, among other things,” Masir said.

“Therefore, we have no hesitation to not only support but demand a Dayak CM or anyone supported by a truly majority of Sarawakians elected democratically not by unfair delineation of constituencies.”

PSB pledges land reforms, convert all leasehold residential land to freehold

KUCHING (Dec 13): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) aims to bring about major land reforms if it forms the next state government in order to give Sarawakians security of land ownership. It said in its 12th state election manifesto that it will convert all leasehold residential land to freehold and all commercial land to 99-year leases in return for the payment of a one-off premium to the State, based on the value of the property, and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by the government for public use. It added that all lease land for agriculture, including food production, will be granted 99-year leases and enjoy automatic renewal unless required by the government for public uses. All land producing commercial food crops will also be exempted from land rent, premium or any other land related taxes or levies, the party said. PSB said it will establish a Land Commission to improve land administration including the ‘pemakai menua’ and ‘pulau galau’ of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land. “All established NCR Land shall be issued with titles in perpetuity under Section 18 of the Land Code. Communal Native Customary Land issued under Section 6 of the Land Code may be developed with the agreement of at least 70% of the members of the community concerned. “We promise that all Section 47 notices will automatically lapse 2 years after being gazetted if not taken up by the government for public purposes,” it said. PSB is contesting in 70 seats in the 12th state election.

