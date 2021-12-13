SO, MAHATHIR WANTS THE CHINESE TO EAT STEAMBOAT WITH THEIR BARE HANDS, IS IT? NARROW-MINDED WITH BIGOTRY & RACISM EMBEDDED 6 FEET DEEP – IT’S TIME TO SHUT THE DOOR ON THIS OLD FOX – RATHER THAN LET HIM WASTE THE NON-MALAYS’ TIME WITH MORE & MORE STUPID & FACILE ARGUMENTS

A DAP lawmaker has reminded Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the country’s forefathers agreed to accept all ethnic groups when founding the nation without assimilating or discriminating against them.

This came after the former prime minister used the example of the Chinese community using chopsticks to highlight the challenges in assimilating the non-Malay population in the country.

Taking to social media, DAP’s Bukit Mertajam MP Steven Sim said the argument on ethnic identity was merely a false dichotomy.

“I was taught that our racial diversity is for us to know each other, learn from each other. We become strong because we are a plural (society).

“That’s why I always object to such questions – Am I a Malaysian or a Chinese? I object to it regardless of who raised the question, even if it came from a leader I respect,” he said.

“This is because the question is a false dilemma. Why should I choose? I am 100 percent Malaysian and 100 percent Chinese,” he said.

“It is illogical that after more than six decades after we formed a nation, we are asked to choose between our national identity and ethnic identity, whereas six decades ago, our forefathers agreed to establish a nation that accepted each of the ethnic groups as they were without assimilation and discrimination.”

In a dialogue session at the launch of his new memoir yesterday, Mahathir said non-Malays in Malaysia preserved their own community, their own customs, their own ways.

The nonagenarian noted there was still a tendency for communities here to identify with their country of origin, despite generations of being born and raised in Malaysia.

He added the younger generations of Chinese were born in Malaysia but yet still maintain links to China, which resulted in separation among the people.

‘I’ve never seen anyone eat steamboat with their hands’

Sim, however, said the “chopstick” argument is irrelevant.

“I am a Malaysian and a Chinese. I always eat with a spoon and a fork. Sometimes, I use chopsticks and sometimes my hand, especially when I have banana leaf rice or Pizza Hut,” he said.

“I don’t eat nasi lemak with chopsticks. I’ve never seen anyone using their hands to eat steamboat either. But if there is, it’s ok, as long as the food enters the mouth down to the stomach,” added Sim.

“Am I lacking in ‘Malaysian-ness’ just because I am Chinese?” he questioned.

“I read Malay stories and Chinese literature. I am interested in white people’s poetry, especially William Blake, Wordsworth and the novels of modern Asian writers such as Murakami, Shusaku Endo, Arundhati Roy.

“I can speak Malay, Chinese and English. I feel dwarfed compared to the Malay ancestors who imagined the legendary Malay hero Hang Tuah who was fluent in 12 languages.”

Sim added that he gave assistance to those in need regardless of their skin colour.

‘Narrow-minded Malay nationalism’

Meanwhile, PKR treasurer Lee Chean Chung said Mahathir’s view was similar to countries that fought against colonialism in the last century but it no longer meets the needs of Malaysia now.

“In the last century, the indigenous people developed nationalism in their respective countries in order to get rid of colonialism and fought for independence,” he said, adding Malaysia needed a new discourse and leader to steer through the many political challenges in the 21st century.

“Did Mahathir put forward a plan for the urban poor, a development policy for Sabah and Sarawak or new ideas to govern the country? No, he didn’t. What he did was merely to recycle the clichés of the last century.”

Lee said Mahathir’s statement only reflected the narrative of narrow-minded Malay nationalism and it was proven during both of his tenures as prime minister that it had failed to resolve urgent issues in the country.

The Semambu assemblyperson added that it’s time for the people to reject “Mahathirism”. MKINI

Dr M uses chopstick example to lament challenges in assimilating non-Malays

MKINI

.