BN ALLIES BACK ISMAIL SABRI TO DECIDE ON WHEN TO CALL FOR GE15 – AND NOT ZAHID – IN SLAP TO THE UMNO PRESIDENT CUM BN CHAIRMAN

BN parties to let Ismail Sabri decide on when to call for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional leadership should give room to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to decide the best time to hold the 15th General Election, says MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

He said after discussions with other component parties in the coalition, such as MCA and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, they had resolved to give Ismail Sabri the mandate to decide on the general election.

This had been communicated to Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday morning, said Vigneswaran in his speech at the MIC annual general assembly yesterday.

In his address, he also voiced out the concerns of non-Muslims following recent events such as Kedah’s ban on 4D lottery shops in the state and also the policy requiring restaurants and coffee shops to obtain a liquor licence to sell beer.

He also expressed his “regret and disappointment” at those accusing vernacular schools of being obstacles to racial unity.

Systematic efforts to disrupt the way of life of the society as well as such provocations and behaviour could shatter stability if not handled wisely, he added.

“At the same time, the MIC would like to propose drafting a Bill to control all forms of racist provocation and preserve the racial harmony within our multiracial society,” Vigneswaran said.

“We won’t allow anyone to hijack our national unity.”

In his speech at the gathering, Ismail Sabri announced that a special Cabinet committee for the development of the Indian community would be set up, while an action plan for the community would also be launched soon.

Giving his assurance that no race would be left behind in his Malaysian Family concept, he said the action plan for the Indian community would cover various short- and long-term targets aimed at improving their standard of living.

“Through the National Unity Ministry, an action plan for the Indian community has been formed called the Indian Community Action Plan (PTMI).

“The government will ensure that the standard of living of the Indian community continues to be improved, guided by the PTMI, and improvements will also be made from time to time in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan and Budget 2022,” he added.

Next year, the Indian community was set to receive over RM600mil from the Malaysian Family Assistance scheme, said Ismail Sabri.

Starting next year as well, the Asian Institute of Medicine, Science and Technology (AIMST University), which was built by the MIC, would also receive a yearly allocation of RM25mil, he added.

“The government has always cared about the welfare of the Indians in the country.

“The Indian community will benefit from more than RM600mil given by the Malaysian Family Assistance in 2022,” he said.

“In 2022, specifically for the Indian community, RM100mil is also allocated to the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra).

“Among others, this is to implement a financial aid programme for education, entrepreneurial capacity building programmes, charitable assistance, as well as to aid the B40 Indian community,” he added.

In addition, the Education Ministry will allocate RM35mil for the maintenance of Tamil national-type primary schools while Human Resource Development Corp has also set aside up to RM25mil for skills development of B40 Indian youths, he said.

Another RM25mil has been provided through the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun) for a financing scheme for Indian micro-entrepreneurs, added Ismail Sabri.

He also said MIC’s proposal to park Mitra under the Prime Minister’s Department, instead of being placed under the National Unity Department, would be discussed. ANN

ANN

.