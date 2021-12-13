IN SARAWAK, GPS STARTING TO USE ‘MALAYA’ TRICKS? – MACC ‘AMBUSHES’ PBK PRESIDENT – WHILE ANALYSTS WARN EVEN IBAN SEATS MAY BE UP FOR GRABS – AS DISGRUNTLED VOTERS MAY OPT TO PUNISH ABANG JO FOR FAILING TO KEEP PROMISES

KUCHING: The ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak could be in for some surprises in the coming state elections especially in Iban seats, says a political analyst.

Dick Lembang Dugun of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak said newcomers Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will pose the biggest threat to GPS in these areas.

“There are several ‘hot seats’ like Ngemah where GPS, then the Sarawak Barisan Nasional, won by only 154 votes in 2016. GPS is fielding a newcomer, Anyi Jana. There is a chance it could lose this seat,” said Dugun.

“Another seat is Tamin, which Christopher Gira Sambang of GPS will be defending in a straight fight against Joseph Entulu Belaun, a well-known figure in the community being a former federal minister.”

Even Baleh, the seat held by the late Sarawak deputy chief minister James Masing, is not a safe seat. It will be contested by Masing’s nephew, Nicholas Kudi Jantai, but Dugun said there were murmurs on the ground that he did not enjoy the full support of the Parti Rakyat Sarawak grassroots.

Dugun said the acceptability of candidates is a primary factor among Iban voters, “a bigger factor than the party that is contesting”. He said PRS had previously fielded a new face in Lubok Antu “and the grassroots did not accept it. The party lost to the independent candidate Jugah Muyang”.

He said there is some unhappiness among the community, particularly on issues like native customary rights land.

“They (Ibans) know the importance of land ownership. The issue is bureaucracy, especially when it comes to getting their land titles. In rural areas, many Ibans are not happy with the bureaucracy and this could affect support for GPS.”

On top of that, he said, there are more younger voters in this election compared to five years ago, and they are typically more politically savvy than older voters.

“At the same time, there is support for PSB which is fielding people who are strong in their constituencies like Joseph, former Marudi assemblyman Sylvester Entri Muran and Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat.”

Dugun said it will be harder for GPS to win Iban votes, especially if it does not address concerns over perceived unfairness and equality be it in politics and their rights.

“The Ibans are the majority, so if they feel they are not treated fairly, it will be hard to secure their votes,” he said. FMT

KUCHING : Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan is believed to have been hauled by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption (MACC) for questioning this morning.

The PBK candidate for Batu Lintang shared two videos on Facebook at about 8am, where he claimed to have been stopped while he was driving alone in his car.

He was seen being accosted by individuals who are believed to be enforcement officers and one of them had served him a notice and told him to go to the MACC office for investigation.

In a subsequent video, Voon said: “I am under arrest by MACC. I am alone. They took my car key.”

He said he was in the Kenyalang Park area when he was stopped.

When contacted, PBK election director Raymond Thong confirmed that Voon is at the MACC headquarters for questioning since 8.40am.

“Our president was driving at Kenyalang Park from his house when he was stopped near St Faith’s Church,” said Thong.

He claimed that the actions taken by MACC were unjustified as the letter to appear at MACC for questioning should have ben delivered to Voon personally.

“They (MACC) should deliver the letter instead of tailing him and stopping him at the side of the road. This is a clear act of intimidation,” said Thong.

He also claimed that no reason was given as to why Voon was called in for questioning.

“Doing this six days from polling day might be a way to demoralise and reduce our campaign strength in the coming days,” he said.

Thong added that justice must be done as something unfair is going on to derail the party’s campaigning activities.

The Borneo Post had tried to contact Voon but he could not be reached.

The newspaper is now contacting the MACC. THE BORNEO POST

