IN SHADES OF ALTANTUYA – THE THREATS BEGIN: AS THE STAKES GO UP, NAJIB SUPPORTERS START TO WARN WHISTLEBLOWERS & CRITICS – ‘BE AFRAID’ BECAUSE NAJIB IS ‘CERTAIN TO TRIUMPH’

Penguin Books have ducked and dived, refusing to answer journalists who have enquired as to why the once proud publishing house has shamefully backed this apologist book on behalf of the world’s most notorious convicted kleptocrat.

The writer of the book, who himself received stolen money from 1MDB for his role as Najib’s communications guru, takes his opportunity to repeat the ridiculous claim that Najib was a patsy who was duped into receiving millions into his own accounts, whilst at the same time promoting his boss as the financial mentor to the nation.

BE AFRAID

He then directly threatens those whom Najib regards as his enemies to “be afraid” because the convicted criminal is bound to return to highest office. In their position, says Bose, he would be.

Such dark statements can but draw the minds of critics and most Malaysians back in the direction of episodes that remain unsatisfactorily unresolved whilst linked to Najib, such as the death of Altantuya and other episodes where the motive for murder have remained unclear for those convicted. Now there’s the true meaning of being a fall guy.

Meanwhile, Bose continues the theme of having one’s cake and eating it, as he follows his ‘bossku’s’ other tactic of admitting whilst at the same time denying that Najib did take the SRC cash by claiming that it such a small amount it didn’t count.

So far, Najib has ‘only’ been convicted of stealing RM42 million after all. Bose points out in his fawning narrative that this was only a small proportion of the whopping RM4 billion of public cash that Najib caused to be siphoned out through the fund before being lost.

So, argues Bose, why make such a fuss about ‘peanuts’? For the high and mighty Najib we are talking petty cash. That jail is good enough for small people who steal really small sums by comparison to this does not occur to Bose any more than to his paymaster [did they pay Penguin to publish this book? Penguin won’t answer, so we don’t know].

However, Bose’s arguments weak as they are are weakened further by the facts that he has chosen to ignore. So far, Najib has been convicted merely on a fraction of the crimes with which he has been charged.

By minimising the significance of a ‘mere RM42 million’ the con-job PM is plainly hoping to make his “triumphant return” before the chickens come home to roost in court regarding the rather larger sums, namely billions, that he is charged with looting.

Naturally, in his dreams of returning as PM10 Najib’s first move will be to order the dropping of all such prosecutions that are presently in the process of revealing ever more damning evidence of his crimes. Bose will then join lawyer Shafee in the ruling Pantheon of Najib’s most loyal advisors to ruin the country.

Wake up. The SRC convictions over the RM42 million related only to cash that was never exported from Malaysia which therefore presented local prosecutors with a relatively simple case to ‘swiftly’ convict their errant ex-PM (it has taken a mere three years so far, which represents lightening speed for the Malaysian courts when it comes to cases against the powerful such as him).

Under Najib’s instructions the vast majority of SRC cash was swiftly send abroad on spurious grounds and ‘lost’. At the same time, Najib’s protege Jho Low was dabbling in the purchase of his own strategic resources using a company with an eerily similar name to SRC!

But, what else happened to that exported RM4 billion raised after Najib had bullied KWAP to lend it and the Cabinet to guarantee the money? Well, as the later court cases and convictions are due to remind the public once these more complex matters have ground their way through the glacial courts, an awful lot of it also found its way back into Najib’s personal accounts in KL. A great deal more than RM42 million!

Long before the 1MDB bond money was flushing into Najib’s 2112022009694 dollar account at AmBank KL, a whopping USD170 million had arrived in November 2011. This was just a couple of months after the first RM2 billion draw down by SRC from KWAP took place in August at which point a lion’s share of the cash had been sent to SRC’s ‘International Account’ at Julius Baer bank in Hong Kong where it was held in dollars.

USD170 million represented around RM800 million – almost half the total cash raised through that borrowing from KWAP, which Najib had caused his government to underwrite. It went from Julius Baer, via the Jho Low owned bogus Blackstone offshore subsidiary (Blackstone Real Estate Asia Parters BVI) and into Najib’s KL dollar account.

Does Bose think Najib was duped into receiving this? Does he think that Najib was likewise deceived by Jho Low into thinking this was yet more of the ‘Saudi Royal Donation’ money, supposedly later provided in March 2013? It won’t be the first time Najib will have confused his dates, as the Appeal Court judges pointed out last week. Najib was also seeking to claim he was deceived in this way in 2014/15 into believing he was receiving the same donation money when the RM42 million came locally through SRC. This was a year after he was claiming to have sent the money back.

Bose seems to be expecting Malaysians to regard a man whose excuse for monies received in 2011 and then 2014 is that he thought it came from a donation he claimed to have both received and then returned in 2013 as both an innocent dupe and a financial advisor to the nation.

With regard to the fallback argument that RM42 million is relative peanuts. Even Bose cannot claim the same for the RM800 million that was likewise earlier stolen from SRC only to pop up in Najib’s account can he?

All this is due to re-emerge to remind Najib’s followers (whoever they might be) that he is a massive kleptocrat who tells massive lies. Sarawak Report assumes this makes it one of Najib’s enemies and we register Bose’s warning, published by Penguin Books, that the editor should therefore ‘be afraid’.

Foolish Fall Guy Or Financial Mentor – It’s Either Or!

If former prime minister Najib Razak really was the mastermind behind the theft of 1MDB-linked billions, why has only a miniscule fraction of the stolen money been linked to him? That’s the question asked by Najib’s former political communications consultant Romen Bose in a forthcoming book. He writes that the RM42 million found in Najib’s personal bank account that supposedly belonged to SRC international amounted to “only about 0.22% of the US$4.5 billion (RM18.6 billion) that US prosecutors say was supposedly looted from 1MDB” and reasons that “it must be that the remaining 99.8% of monies allegedly looted from 1MDB went to the actual mastermind and his accomplices”. Bose questions whether a more likely explanation would be that Najib was made the fall guy in a complex plot to rob the state investment agency, with those truly responsible paying off officials to keep the prime minister in the dark and planting the RM42 million so that if the plan fell apart, “it would be Najib left holding the bag”…. “I am certain he will triumph in the end. His enemies should be afraid. I would be.”

Critics Warned To Be Afraid Of The Return Of Najib – Shades of Altantuya?

The newly published book that seeks to exonerate Najib over 1MDB/SRC is written by his ex-communications manager, Roman Bose, who was himself handsomely paid from money stolen from 1MDB.

The book, reprehensibly published by Penguin, claims both that Najib was innocent – on the grounds this ‘wise finance expert’ was ‘duped’ into receiving the stolen money – and also that the sum that he ‘innocently stole’ amounted to so little in the scheme of things that the fuss being made and his conviction is all ‘political’.

What Bose describes as a relatively ‘minuscule’ sum is the ‘mere RM42 million’ that Najib has so far been convicted of receiving into his own accounts from SRC’s local bank – “only about 0.22% of the US$4.5 billion (RM18.6 billion) that US prosecutors say was supposedly looted from 1MDB” as Bose lightly put it.

Najib said the exact same thing last week, calling for his crimes to be “put in proper perspective“.

The author like his ‘bossku‘ is therefore selectively ignoring the other charges that are still being processed through the courts relating not only to 1MDB but also to the lion’s share of the RM4 billion borrowed from KWAP by SRC.

As the Appeal Court judges have reminded, this was money that Najib himself bullied KWAP into lending and which the fund only finally agreed to in return for a government guarantee that Najib personally pushed through the cabinet.

As the court had also heard, Najib, in his role as the sole decision maker at SRC, then personally authorised at a meeting on September 7th 2011 for the bulk of first half tranche of this money, RM1.5 billion, to be immediately sent abroad to BSI bank in Switzerland.

In March/April 2012 the bulk of the second RM2 billion loan was also transferred to BSI meaning a total of RM3.6 billion was exported on Najib’s instructions (US$855 million).

The court has further heard how when the Swiss authorities later announced (October 2016) they had frozen US$800 million of this cash in BSI on suspicion of misappropriation and money laundering Najib made no effort whatsoever to respond to the invitation by the Swiss Attorney General to identify the money or claim it back.

The crime was merely denied and ignored and Malaysia’s money left in limbo. This was because, far from being duped, the then Prime Minister was still trying to pretend there had been no wrong doing at 1MDB/SRC where he was the only man in charge.

A duped man would have come to his senses when the Swiss identified and froze so much missing money and taken action to rectify matters. However, there are clear reasons why Najib could not acknowledge the situation, owing to facts that Bose appears willing to ignore.

Najib’s excuse for sending the $3.6 billion to BSI had been that it was being “parked” for ‘transit’ into proposed investments he and his expert finance team apparently had in mind.

However, as Sarawak Report revealed in 2016, the first ‘transit’ to have taken place was of no less than US$170 million, just over half a billion ringgit in Malaysian currency at that time (RM523.4 million), which BSI forwarded to SRC’s account at the private bank Julius Baer Hong Kong branch in November 2011.

That money was then transferred not to a business investment but rather, through the intermediary of Jho Low’s bogus off-shore company, Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners Ltd’s account at Standard Chartered in Singapore, into Najib’s own notorious AmBank account no: 2112022009694 in KL.

The transactions all took place within the same month, according to information from leaked SPRM investigation paper,s and the amount leaving BSI in Switzerland in dollars matched the amount arriving in ringgit at Najib’s account (see above).

Take a look at the diagram produced by DAP’s Tony Pua that clarifies the money trail:

So, does Bose wish to argue that Najib did not notice that such a sum of money had entered his account – surely the bank manager would have called him up? Or is US$170 million/ RM523,389,7709 simply another small amount that needs ‘putting in perspective’?

Given that the rules of SRC meant that Najib was the only person who could have authorised these transfers, one might have thought that this shrewd financial operator, who continues to lecture the government about how to run the economy, would have spotted that what had arrived in his account was the same humungous sum he had earlier instructed SRC to send to Julius Baer?

Alternatively does Bose subscribe to the excuse that Najib had been duped into thinking Blackstone Asia Real Estate Partners was the company being used by ‘Saudi Royal donors’ to hand him money? (remember he claimed the ‘royal donation’ was made in 2013 not November 2011).

This seems odd, since Najib DID receive one major if highly questionable donation from the Saudis of RM243.9 million. This was apparently indeed designed to support his political regime. However, that cash was clearly and openly sent direct from the Saudi Ministry of Finance as the SPRM fact sheets show, not through some secretive off-shore shell company with a bogus identity owned by Jho Low.

Therefore, as the courts have concluded. Najib didn’t just steal a teeny bit from SRC and he wasn’t duped. He diverted a humungous RM4 billion dollars out of Malaysia through the fund and a quarter of that had gone into his own account within just a couple of months of the first stage of the theft in November 2011.

Given the above, does Penguin at last feel in a position to give a statement to journalists about its reasons and justifications in publishing this apologist propaganda book on behalf of a convicted Kleptocrat?

This particularly since the writer Roman Bose has found fit within its pages not only to predict that Najib will return ‘in triumph’ to his former leadership of Malaysia, but to nakedly threaten critics whom he describes as Najib’s enemies to “feel afraid” in anticipation of that event?

People do not take threats from Najib lightly in Malaysia, given the cover-up surrounding the investigation into the murder of Najib’s whistleblowing translator at the hands of his own bodyguards is still the subject of legal disputes – with her family and others pointing to Najib as the man who had a motive.

SARAWAK REPORT

.