DAP’S ‘BLIND’ ANWARISTA RONNIE LIU, KICKED OUT FROM HIS PARTY LEADERSHIP AT RECENT POLLS, RUSHES TO CLUB HIS OWN PARTY MATES – USING MAHATHIR ‘WHACKING’ TONY PUA AS HIS CUDGEL – BUT AT LEAST DR M CAN DO THINGS – WHEREAS FOR ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR, WHAT ANWAR CAN DO – IS BEST ANSWERED BY THE LIKES OF ZAHID, NAJIB & YUSOFF RAWTHER!

DAP’s Sungai Pelek assemblyperson Ronnie Liu said he hoped the current spat between his party colleague Tony Pua and former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad would help open the eyes of party members.

Liu told Malaysiakini that there were some in the party who remained ‘blindly devoted’ to Mahathir even though the former prime minister dad played a role in bringing down the Pakatan Harapan government by trying to form a unity government to avoid handing over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as promised.

“I guess after this spat between Tun (Mahathir) and Tony, all those DAP people who still love Mahathir may start thinking differently.

“After seeing how Mahathir is whacking Tony publicly, they may now realise what I have been saying about Mahathir all along was true.

“These people may start keeping a distance from Mahathir. No more selfies I guess,” said Liu.

Liu said that during Harapan’s time in federal power, he had spoken out repeatedly against Mahathir, whom he felt was squandering the coalition’s goodwill by ignoring promised reforms and playing up intra-party rivalries to his benefit.

“I made a lot of noise at the time, but it was all wasted. It would be different if several of them had joined me in voicing this out.

“Now it’s too late to realise Mahathir was bad for DAP and bad for Harapan. Too late,” he lamented.

Liu was at the receiving end of disciplinary inquires for being vocal about Mahathir’s transgressions during his second stint as prime minister.

“I was given three show-cause letters in a row for criticising Mahathir or speaking out against mistakes and blunders made by Harapan as a whole.

“If not for the great support from the DAP grassroots, I would have been removed,” he added.

‘Party colleagues blinded and dazzled by their positions’

He speculated that some of his party colleagues had been ‘blinded and dazzled’ by their positions in government and allowed themselves to be sweet-talked into submission. Liu felt that once the government fell, they could not bring themselves to admit that they had been duped and their own prime minister had sold the coalition out.

“Some people out there told me that Mahathir managed to silence the Harapan leadership by using the carrot and stick tactics.

“They said Mahathir always threatened to sack ministers and deputy ministers to silence them. Maybe there is some truth in it,” Liu added.

He suggested that this could be why his formerly fiery DAP colleagues were silent when Mahathir accepted Umno MPs into Bersatu, courted PAS support and attended the controversial Malay Dignity Congress.

This past week an increasingly scathing war of words has erupted between Mahathir and Damansara MP Pua, after excerpts from Mahathir’s new book, “Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia”, were released.

The excerpts talked about an arrogant aide who behaved like a minister during his tenure as the political secretary to former finance minister Lim Guan Eng.

The former prime minister claimed businesspeople were against the Harapan administration due to such an attitude.

Pua responded by publishing three statements in response to Mahathir’s accusations, saying he was unfairly judged based on a perception created by the business circle with vested interests and political sentiments in Bersatu and Umno.

Over the past few days, hostilities have been on the rise between Mahathir and Pua. MKINI

What’s behind Dr M’s joust with Tony Pua?

The spat between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tony Pua that has been sparking in the political arena the past few days is interesting for what it may suggest about the former prime minister’s motives. The public will not get any the wiser about the issues involved in the kerfuffle because Mahathir is not an elucidator. Only when his cause stands to benefit will he endeavour to explain his side of a controversy. In that event, he can be lucid, and his would often be the more persuasive presentation vis-à-vis his interlocutor’s. At other times, he is apt to bring up an issue in bits and pieces, dribs and drabs, to serve an ulterior purpose he nurses, a purpose that may not be evident to observers at the outset of the skirmish he is engaged in. Dr M always has a purpose, but won’t tell, for Dr M’s craft is essentially Machiavellian. That necessarily means gaining one’s purpose by stealth and surprise; elaborate explanations are reckoned unnecessary and self-defeating. By the third round of the exchanges he has had with Tony Pua, it’s quite obvious that Dr M’s aim is to paint Tony Pua as arrogant. Why he would want to do so at this juncture is not easy to surmise. But we can be sure he has a purpose, especially when he takes care, in tandem with his deprecation of Pua, to say good things about Pua’s boss, Lim Guan Eng, about the latter’s deference towards Dr M as head of the 22-month Pakatan Harapan administration. Could it be that Dr M is playing to the Malay gallery, subtly telling them that, except for smug dudes like Tony Pua, the DAP is all right to work with? In this view, Dr M is looking towards a post-GE15 scenario in which neither Barisan Nasional nor Pakatan Harapan, nor even Perikatan Nasional, will emerge in an electorally commanding position. This would allow smaller parties like Dr M’s Pejuang, Warisan and a slew of midgets, including Muda perhaps, to make strategic alliances that would conjure them a place in a ruling coalition. The DAP’s presence and support would be vital to such a coalition taking power. Although DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has dismissed the possibility of a third Mahathir stint as prime minister, there is no ruling out that the nonagenarian is strategising to return to the fore. After he first retired as prime minister in late 2003, Dr M took seven years to write his first book of memoirs, A Doctor in The House, which came out in late 2010. A purposeful man, Dr M was understandably desultory in the production of his first memoir. He had no need to explain himself and didn’t feel called to rescue the country. However, it has taken less than two years after his second round (May 2018-Feb 2020) as prime minister to publish a memoir of the stint, entitled Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia, which was launched yesterday. Dr M’s swiftness this time is indicative of his purpose, which is self-exculpation in the face of a widespread inclination among Pakatan Harapan supporters to blame him for the collapse of their 22-month government. On the heels of this exculpation is a desire for self-projection as being, once again, the repository of hope for a better future for Malaysia. Capturing Hope purportedly makes the case for his helplessness, burdened by the arrogance of others such as Tony Pua, in wrestling with the forces ranged against the success of his second coming as prime minister. There are a lot of gullible people in Malaysia — witness the slogan, “Malu apa, bossku” (What’s there to be ashamed of?). But the notion of Dr M as rescuer of the country for a third time will get one laughed out of every saloon in the country. No arrogance in asserting this, plainly. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.