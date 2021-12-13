CLUELESS PAS NOW WANTS TO FORM NEW ‘BIG COALITION’ TO UNITE THE UMMAH & ALSO SABAH & SARAWAK – EVEN AS ‘SHOOTING IN THE DARK’ HADI BLAMES ‘CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS’ IN UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL FOR ‘BREACHING’ MN CHARTER

PAS mulls new coalition to ease strained ties between 3 parties

PAS will consider forming a new coalition as a solution to lessen the political strain between itself, Bersatu and Umno, said Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

The party vice-president said the new coalition need not necessarily be seen from a political perspective, as unity is needed in many common areas of interest.

“There are many things that we need to look into,” he told the media, after attending PAS’ 70th anniversary celebration in Kuala Terengganu today.

“Maybe the entire country needs to unite under a big coalition, one that not only involves the peninsula, but also Sabah and Sarawak; a big coalition that takes into account the interests of the ummah and country as a united front.”

His comment comes after Umno said it will decide on its relationship with PAS under Muafakat Nasional (MN) during its general assembly next month.

MN was formed in 2019, a year after Umno lost federal power for the first time in the history of Malaysia. The pact’s purpose is to unite the strengths of the once-rivals Malay-Muslim parties to face Pakatan Harapan (PH).

But ties between both parties have become strained after PAS continued its collaboration with Bersatu under Perikatan Nasional, which toppled the PH government last year. Umno has refused to work with Bersatu, although it is also a part of the government.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Islamist party will decide on its stand after Umno makes its decision.

He said MN need not be dissolved for now, adding that he believes the new coalition can revive the PAS-Umno relationship. FMT

Cracks in Muafakat: Issue with certain individuals, not Umno as a whole – Hadi

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said his complaint about Umno breaching the Muafakat Nasional charter was not directed at the party as a whole but at certain individuals.