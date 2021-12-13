CLUELESS PAS NOW WANTS TO FORM NEW ‘BIG COALITION’ TO UNITE THE UMMAH & ALSO SABAH & SARAWAK – EVEN AS ‘SHOOTING IN THE DARK’ HADI BLAMES ‘CERTAIN INDIVIDUALS’ IN UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL FOR ‘BREACHING’ MN CHARTER
PAS mulls new coalition to ease strained ties between 3 parties
PAS will consider forming a new coalition as a solution to lessen the political strain between itself, Bersatu and Umno, said Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.
The party vice-president said the new coalition need not necessarily be seen from a political perspective, as unity is needed in many common areas of interest.
“There are many things that we need to look into,” he told the media, after attending PAS’ 70th anniversary celebration in Kuala Terengganu today.
“Maybe the entire country needs to unite under a big coalition, one that not only involves the peninsula, but also Sabah and Sarawak; a big coalition that takes into account the interests of the ummah and country as a united front.”
MN was formed in 2019, a year after Umno lost federal power for the first time in the history of Malaysia. The pact’s purpose is to unite the strengths of the once-rivals Malay-Muslim parties to face Pakatan Harapan (PH).
But ties between both parties have become strained after PAS continued its collaboration with Bersatu under Perikatan Nasional, which toppled the PH government last year. Umno has refused to work with Bersatu, although it is also a part of the government.
Tuan Ibrahim said the Islamist party will decide on its stand after Umno makes its decision.
He said MN need not be dissolved for now, adding that he believes the new coalition can revive the PAS-Umno relationship. FMT
Cracks in Muafakat: Issue with certain individuals, not Umno as a whole – Hadi
He said the Muafakat charter was to unite Malay Muslims and this must include Bersatu, a splinter party which Umno has refused to work with.
“I did not say it was Umno (that breached the charter). I said there are people who have breached the charter. Not Umno, not in the name of the party.
“The Umno supreme council is not one person. There are many of them. Umno is a collective and does not function as an individual,” Hadi told a press conference after an event for religious teachers in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu, yesterday.
However, after Bersatu quit Pakatan Harapan and roped in PAS and Umno to form the federal government, PAS drifted closer to Bersatu.
‘I’m just shooting in the dark’
Asked who he was referring to, Hadi refused to disclose who in Umno he was taking issue with.
“I’m not accusing anyone. I’m just shooting in the dark, if it hits someone, then it hits someone,” he said.
Hadi, who is the Marang MP, was also asked if he has a cold relationship with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
Responding to this, he maintained that their relationship remains warm, citing his seating proximity with Zahid in the Dewan Rakyat.
Hadi also stressed that the Muafakat charter is still alive.
He added that PAS will await Umno’s course of action next year.
Umno is expected to hold its annual general assembly for 2021 in January next year.
Zahid is pushing Umno and BN to go in alone in the next general election.
Umno has been open to working with PAS on the condition that PAS ditches Bersatu, something that the Islamist party has refused to do. MKINI
