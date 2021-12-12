PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he does not subscribe to the notion of “Ketuanan Melayu” (or Malay supremacy) whenever he talks about helping the community, labelling the idea as a fantasy.
Such a concept, which is based on the idea that Malays are the true “lords of the land” while the rest are guests, stems from insecurities, the former prime minister said in his latest memoir, Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia.
Abdullah Ahmad, a former political aide to second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, was later MP for Kok Lanas, Kelantan, and chief editor of the New Straits Times.
But the one person who “blew it up and made it much larger than it deserved to be” was Ibrahim Ali, the founder of Malay rights group Perkasa.
Ibrahim and his supporters wanted to emphasise that Malaysia belonged to the Malays and were therefore the masters or “tuan”.
“But this is a fantasy,” Mahathir said. “Malays are not the tuan — they cannot even make use of opportunities given to them by the government.
“I do not believe in Ketuanan Melayu,” he said.
Dr Mahathir Mohamad says Ibrahim Ali, founder of Malay rights group Perkasa, made the ‘Ketuanan Melayu’ issue much larger than it deserved to be. (Bernama pic)
Mahathir went on to say that instead he believed in Bangsa Malaysia before introducing the slogan “Malaysia Boleh” (Malaysia Can) in a bid to convince people that the country could do what others did.
“This is the difference between Ketuanan Melayu and Malaysia Boleh.
“It takes all of us, the whole of Malaysia, to compete on the global stage and, together, we can achieve anything.” FMT
Mahathir criticises overreach by shariah authorities
PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has criticised the shariah system, arguing in his memoir that shariah courts and religious authorities have subjected non-Muslims to their jurisdiction in certain cases.
“Although Malaysian shariah law states that the shariah court only has jurisdiction over Muslims, religious authorities and the shariah courts have subjected non-Muslim spouses to their jurisdiction as well,” he said, referring to several contentious custody battles involving conversion of children to Islam.
In his book, Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia, which was officially launched today, Mahathir also criticised some actions of the religious authorities, saying it seemed they had exceeded their powers under the law.
He added that forcing shariah law on believers of other faiths was likely to cause protests, resistance and instability, calling it “an action abhorrent in the Quran” and “constitutionally impossible”.
He said the Quran stated an individual should not be forced to accept a religion or belief against his or her will.
Mahathir also cited protection for others to profess their own faith in the Constitution under Article 3(1), which states other religions can be practised freely.
“As most Muslims in Malaysia continue to practise the compulsory rituals and leave the rest to the ulama, religious authorities have gained the authority to encroach on more areas, including those covered by common law.” FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
