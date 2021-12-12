PETALING JAYA: Had it not been for DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo, Dr Mahathir Mohamad would have left Istana Negara and not waited to be sworn in as the country’s seventh prime minister.

Recalling the turn of events in his newly released memoir, Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia, Mahathir said following Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) historic win in the 14th general election, the coalition had assumed he would be sworn in as prime minister at 9.30am.

However, to PH’s surprise they were told it would be postponed. Mahathir was later granted an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, at 5pm.

But instead of being sworn in, the King only wanted assurances that Mahathir commanded the support of the majority of the MPs. The King, he added, then met with leaders to verify letters supporting him as the next prime minister.

Mahathir said he was feeling unhappy and around 8pm, had wanted to leave.

But Gobind stopped him and told him, “No, no, no. Just wait.” And Mahathir waited.

Mahathir said shortly after, the palace finally issued a statement that he would be sworn in as prime minister at 9.30pm.

“If not for Gobind, I would have gone home and that would have thrown everything into chaos. Another prime minister would have been appointed.”

He went on to say that he found it “ironic” that Gobind had prevented him from leaving as he had detained Gobind’s late father, Karpal Singh, under the Internal Security Act during his first stint as prime minister.

“But not once did Gobind refer to the past and what happened to his father. I was sure it was on his mind.

“But I think all of us, when we joined together as PH, made a conscious effort to let go of the past. I regard Gobind as Gobind, not as the son of Karpal.”

Gobind was subsequently appointed as the communications and multimedia minister in Mahathir’s Cabinet.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.