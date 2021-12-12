Najib, who was granted temporary access to his passport by the courts on the grounds that he wanted to see his newborn grandchild in Singapore, asked if he was expected to spend 24 hours a day with the grandchild.

This was after photographs of Najib posing beside a Rolls Royce and golfing in Singapore were circulated on social media.

Najib said the Rolls Royce belonged to Singaporean billionaire Sam Goi Seng Hui who had discussed investments with him. Goi was also present in the photographs.

“This is also an issue? Am I to spend 24 hours a day for six days with my grandchild when I was in Singapore?” Najib said in a Facebook post.

Najib said Goi owns the Sutera Harbour Resort in Sabah and is a fan of Malaysia’s economic policy when he served as the prime minister from 2009 to 2018.

“Goi said he was a fan of my economic and development policies when I was prime minister and had asked to be introduced to me.

“When we met, he asked a lot about my views on Malaysia development and economic direction because he wanted to invest more in Malaysia.

“Is it wrong for me to use my personal time to give my views to foreign investors who want to invest in Malaysia even though I am no longer the prime minister or minister?” he said.

Najib was in July 2020 sentenced to 12 years imprisonment and RM210 million fine for the misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Pending an appeal, Najib’s passport was temporarily returned to him until Dec 6 to allow him to travel to Singapore where his daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib had only just given birth to a baby girl.

The Court of Appeal upheld Najib’s conviction on Dec 8, shortly after his return from Singapore.

His prison sentence is stayed pending a final appeal at the Federal Court.

