IN SIGN GE15 IS NEAR- AZMIN CARTEL MAKES ITS MOVE – NO.1 LIEUTENANT ZURAIDA READY TO LEAVE BERSATU FOR NEWLY-FORMED PARTI BANGSA MALAYSIA – ‘I WILL CONSIDER AN OFFER FROM ANYONE, IT CANNOT BE REJECTED’

BERSATU’S Zuraida Kamaruddin said she may consider joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) should the latter approach her with an offer.

“I have yet to receive any offer. I will consider an offer from anyone, it cannot be rejected,” she said at an event in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, today.

PBM’s registration was approved on October 27, and its new deputy president is former Sarawak PKR chairman Larry Sng.

Zuraida has also called on all Ali Biju supporters in Krian to vote for Gabungan Parti Sarawak candidate Friday Belik in the state elections on December 18.

Ali has asked his supporters to do as such after announcing his withdrawal as an Independent last Thursday, she added.

The Krian seat will see a three-cornered fight between Belik, Musa Dinggat of Parti Sarawak Bersatu and Kuan Sam Hui of Parti Bumi Kenyalang.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.