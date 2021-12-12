ALL THINGS GOOD OR BAD COME TO AN END – AND AT THE END, MAHATHIR SHOWS HIS SENILITY & UTTER LACK OF CLASS – AFTER ATTACKING TONY PUA, HE EXPECTS TONY TO KEEP QUIET – IF TONY REPLIES, THEN HE IS ‘GUILTY’ – AND IF TONY BEHAVED LIKE A MINISTER – HOW DID HIS OWN CRONIES INCLUDING DAIM ZAINUDDIN BEHAVE? LIKE THE DE-FACTO FINANCE MINISTER OR EVEN THE DE-FACTO PM?

Dr M: Pua proves claims true with three responses

Former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said despite not directly naming Damansara MP Tony Pua in his new memoir, the latter had confirmed the allegations in taking time to write three lengthy responses.

Speaking to reporters, Mahathir said Pua had through the responses had proven his own role as former political secretary to then finance minister Lim Guan Eng during the Pakatan Harapan administration.

“As you know, I didn’t name him (in the book). But obviously, he understood that I was referring to him.

“His own response proved what I said was true. Why should he respond if it’s about somebody else?” said Mahathir.

“He is the one who took a long time to respond three times, writing long essays about it,” said Mahathir during the virtual launch and media meet for ‘Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia’, held at a bookstore in Kuala Lumpur today.

Mahathir said this when asked for comments on Pua’s third and latest rebuttal where the DAP lawmaker alleged he was unfairly judged based on a perception created by the business circle with vested interests and political sentiments in Bersatu and Umno.

Although Mahathir did not name him in the book, Pua in his first rebuttal said he was convinced he was the target and went on to claim that the easiest way to rile up Mahathir is to “hit his soft spot for some big business bosses being unfairly treated.”

Meanwhile, Mahathir today maintained his allegations that Pua had behaved “like a minister” rather than performing more advisory functions of a political secretary to a minister.

“The political secretary’s job is to keep the minister informed so the minister can respond to what happened on the ground.

“Pua behaved with the authority of a minister,” said Mahathir.

Mahathir also insisted he had received complaints from within the business circle of Pua’s supposed arrogance.

“Of course he’s going to deny it.

“And I’m not going to say anything, it is up to the people to decide whether what I said is true or what he said is true,” he added.

To questions surrounding the publication of his latest book, Mahathir said he needed to record the incidents which happened after his resignation as the seventh prime minister, particularly for the younger generation of readers.

