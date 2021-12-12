MAHATHIR & HIS DIRT – RIGHT FROM DAY ONE, ‘CANNOT BE TRUSTED’ MAHATHIR HAD HIS OWN MOTIVES – ALL EYES NOW ON IDENTITY OF ‘CHINESE BUSINESSMAN’ WHOM DR M ACCUSED TONY PUA OF OFFENDING – WAS IT A GAMING TYCOON WHO WANTED TO EXTEND HIS GAMING CONCESSION BY 30 YEARS BUT GUAN ENG REJECTED OUTRIGHT?

Pua said Mahathir did not give him the chance to defend himself and the former prime minister didn’t trust the team elected by the people.

“His entire perception of me, I can now confirm, is painted and formed by the business circle he meets, and perhaps political sentiments fanned by the naysayers in Bersatu and Umno.

“There was never even a casual meeting where he would not cast an eye on me and make his own judgement as to who I was,” the Damansara MP said in his latest instalment of a war of words between the two.

He claimed that he had in fact tried to maintain a low profile during the Pakatan Harapan administration’s time in power to avoid provoking Mahathir’s wrath.

He also said that he was unsure over which ‘Chinese businessman’ he might have offended.

Pua and Mahathir were part of the Harapan-led coalition government and while the defection of Bersatu and a significant number of PKR MPs led to its collapse, the increasingly acrimonious exchanges between the two have revealed that there were many internal schisms within the government.

Previously in the second part of his rebuttal, Pua recalled an open letter he penned in October 2018 which angered the former premier.

The letter was addressed to the directors of MMC-Gamuda with regard to the MRT2 project. At the time, Pua was then finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s political secretary.

In turn, MMC Gamuda accused Pua of libel and described his claim that they had lobbied the then-prime minister extensively in 2018 – amid Putrajaya’s efforts to cut down costs on the MRT2 project – as fictitious.

“On us making ‘countless trips to lobby Mahathir’, we know enough of Mahathir to decide very early on that the best approach was to write to him officially in his capacity as a prime minister where we presented our case and left it to his wisdom to think through to a decision,” the company said.

Ex-PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad

Pua in Part 1 of his statement responded to an article that Mahathir, in his latest book titled ‘Capturing Hope: The Struggle Continues for a New Malaysia’, claimed he had to put a stop to one of Lim’s advisers for overreaching his authority.

Although Mahathir did not initially name him, the DAP lawmaker was convinced he was the target and went on to claim that the easiest way to rile up Mahathir is to “hit his soft spot for some big business bosses being unfairly treated.”

The virtual launch for Mahathir’s book came after Pua’s statement and the former prime minister did not mince words in launching a scathing retort, this time naming his target.

Mahathir described the DAP man as “arrogant” and claimed that he was not liked by many.

“When you are not even a minister but just a political secretary – yet going around telling people what to do and threatening them and speaking the way you speak – you are arrogant and people will dislike you.

“Because of this person, a lot of people were against the (Pakatan Harapan) government as they felt that the government was not sympathetic to their cause,” he added.

Below is Pua’s latest statement in full:

Clarification with regards to negative aspersions cast by former Harapan prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad against me in his upcoming book (Part III)

I have written a two-part response to excerpts published in Mahathir’s new memoir which cast negative aspersions against me, in my former role as the political secretary to the finance minister.

The first was to the false accusation that I had threatened Indonesian developer, Djoko Tjandra (as I’ve never met or spoken to him or his company).

The second was over his claim that I spoke on behalf of the government when I had no authority to do so. This would refer to the open letter which I wrote to defend the Harapan cabinet decision to terminate the MRT2 Underground contract with MMC-Gamuda, as instructed by the finance minister.

In a media conference on Dec 7, responding to the first part of my statement, Mahathir doubled down on his comments against me.

“(While) I cited only one example (in my new book), other businesspersons, (including) a Chinese, told me that he was very arrogant. That’s the word they used. He behaved as if he was the minister,” he said.

Malaysiakini reported that: “Mahathir, who admitted that he favours businesspersons due to the wealth and job opportunities brought by investors, said a political secretary should not go around threatening the business community.”

“Because of this person, a lot of businesspersons are against the government because they think the government is not sympathetic to their cause,” he said without mincing words.

Let me start by reiterating that I have never threatened any property developer or business person during my time as a political secretary.

On the issue of my purported ‘arrogance’, it was again a matter which was raised previously with the then finance minister Lim Guan Eng. Back then, Mahathir already emphasised that ‘even Chinese businessman’ was not happy with me – as if the race of the person is of particular importance.

Is it him?

However, because he has never revealed who this particular Chinese businessman is, I have had no opportunity to respond, explain or exonerate myself. Perhaps it might be better for Mahathir to disclose who this complainant might be, and let Malaysians at large be the judge to his accusations.

Like it or not, I spent the last few days pondering over which particular ‘Chinese’ businessman in Mahathir’s circle of business friends I might have offended, who complained that I was “very arrogant”. To be honest, not many come to mind.

I can only speculate that the likeliest person was someone who wrote to the prime minister in 2018 to extend his gaming concession by 30 years, in exchange for a RM150 million ‘license fee’ to the government. This request was then forwarded to Lim for his consideration as the finance minister. The proposal was rejected outright. I never met this particular businessman, nor was I involved in the decision-making on the proposal.

I made it a point to avoid the businessman as far as humanly possible. I knew for a fact that he was lobbying certain other ministers for support, even after the initial proposal was rejected. The fact that I was the political secretary, and burdened with the myth (yes, it’s a myth spread by BN cybertroopers) that I was the ‘power broker’ behind the finance minister, I could very well be deemed “very arrogant” for being extremely evasive.

In the end, the businessman finally succeeded in persuading Mahathir to approve the deal in early January 2020, by doubling the licence fee offered. However, the Harapan government collapsed a month later before it could be executed.

If this was indeed the “Chinese” businessman who complained about my “arrogance”, then I would plead mea culpa. But I will not have done anything any differently.

Doing my job

Throughout my 20 months working for the finance minister, I’ve met countless people. Those who worked with me would know that my meeting schedules often ran to midnight, nearly seven days a week. In those meetings, I would meet many people from the banking and finance industry, industrialists, trade association leaders, people who have ideas to share and people who have complaints, grouses or appeals to bring to the finance minister.

I would listen and bring the proposals back to the minister for consideration. Many excellent proposals were sourced via these meetings. They include the setup of a RM2 billion MySalam critical illness and hospitalisation fund for the B40, contributed by the insurance industry. This fund has benefited more than 120,000 Malaysians to date. Or the first Home Ownership Campaign under Harapan in 2019, proposed by the Real Estate Housing Developers Association.

I would however avoid parties who were only interested in securing contracts via direct negotiation with the government. The minister will always tell me to inform them that in the event the government is interested in the project, an open tender will be called, and they will be invited to participate. I would also avoid meetings where I could be seen compromised, if the party is already participating in a government tender, or if they are making dubious proposals – like fancy cryptocurrencies.

As a matter of habit, I tend to decline lunch or (sumptuous) dinner invitations from tycoons and businessmen because they take too much time, and there’s probably too much small talk.

I don’t know if Mahathir would define these traits as being “very arrogant” or behaving “like a minister”. I don’t know of a minister with a schedule involving near-hourly meetings in cafes or coffee shops, or running around town ensuring that my minister’s programmes run smoothly and effectively.

Disappointment

As one can tell from the statements I’ve written so far, Mahathir doesn’t like me very much. In fact, I’m probably the only political secretary ever to be openly castigated by a prime minister during cabinet meetings.

My biggest disappointment, however, is the fact that despite being a prominent MP of his Harapan administration, and a leader in the DAP, Mahathir never once sought to clarify any issues with me. There was never even a casual meeting where he would not cast an eye on me and make his own judgement as to who I was. He never once gave me a chance to defend myself. He didn’t trust the team elected by the people.

His entire perception of me, I can now confirm, is painted and formed by the business circle he meets, and perhaps political sentiments fanned by the naysayers in Bersatu and Umno.

I’ve done my very best to maintain as low a profile as possible during Harapan’s reign, so as to not do anything that might inadvertently stir Mahathir’s wrath and get my minister summoned to his office again (and again). After all, even when I issued statements to defend cabinet decisions, it ticked off the prime minister.

My constituents often asked me, why I was “so quiet” when in government. I told them the truth, there was a lot of good work to be done to help the people and the economy while working with the finance minister, there’s no need for me to speak out loud all the time.

Despite these challenges, I’ve never once openly griped about Mahathir. He is who he is, and he is the prime minister until the transition takes place. We do the best we can under the circumstances, to deliver as much as we can. We wanted to help turn the economy around while we were given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the Finance Ministry. We were desperate for Harapan to succeed, even if Mahathir wasn’t entirely aligned with our vision.

As stated in Part II, I was fortunate to have a relentless Lim as the minister who persevered against sheer frustration, to persuade and convince Mahathir on the policies we wanted to implement. For example, if not for Lim, Malaysians will not be enjoying the massive 18 percent toll rate reduction on the North-South Expressway, and never ever face another toll hike on the highway again. The restructuring was done without the need for a single sen of compensation by the government.

The stories in these three parts (and much more) were buried deep in my memories. I never intended to write about them. Writing them will not solve the problems we face today or overcome the (political) challenges of the future. After all, Mahathir is all but a past tense. Hence, there was no need to whine about what had taken place. Malaysians need to move forward, and we need to try again for a second chance to do better the next time around.

But his decision to vent his unhappiness, casting unfair negative aspersions against me in his memoirs put paid to the effort to leave the past behind. I have little choice but to put my side of the story on record and let Malaysians be the judge.

MKINI

.