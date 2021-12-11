AS ‘TURTLE EGGS’ ISMAIL SABRI LAUNCHES JAM-PACKED ‘100-DAY ACHIEVEMENT’ EVENTS TO PAT HIMSELF ON THE BACK – PFIZER CEO ALREADY WARNING 4TH VACCINE DOSE NEEDED TO BEAT OMICRON – WHILE U.K. HEALTH OFFICIALS CONFIRM 2 JABS OFFER LITTLE PROTECTION – YET KHAIRY PRETENDS ‘DON’T KNOW’ & ISSUES ONLY RM1,000 ‘MAXIMUM’ FINE

Pfizer CEO says fourth Covid vaccine doses may be needed sooner than expected due to omicron

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday that people might need a fourth Covid-19 shot sooner than expected after preliminary research shows the new omicron variant can undermine protective antibodies generated by the vaccine the company developed with BioNTech. Pfizer and BioNTech released results from an initial lab study Wednesday morning that showed a third shot is effective at fighting the omicron variant, while the initial two-dose vaccination series dropped significantly in its ability to protect against the new strain. However, the two-dose series likely still offers protection against getting severely sick from omicron, the companies said.

Bourla noted that a preliminary study by the company was based on a synthetic, lab-created copy of the variant and more data is needed from tests against the real virus. Those real-world results will be more accurate and are expected in the next two weeks, the Pfizer CEO said.

“When we see real-world data, will determine if the omicron is well covered by the third dose and for how long. And the second point, I think we will need a fourth dose,” Bourla told CNBC’s “ Squawk Box .” Bourla previously projected that a fourth shot would be needed 12 months after the third dose. “With omicron we need to wait and see because we have very little information. We may need it faster,” he said. The Pfizer CEO said what’s most important right now is to roll out third doses for the winter. Public health officials are worried about a spike in Covid infections as people gather more indoors to escape the cold. “A third dose will give very good protection I believe,” Bourla said. He also said that treatments such as Pfizer’s oral antiviral pill, Paxlovid, will help prevent hospitalizations and control Covid during the winter. – https://www.cnbc.com/ Two jabs offer little protection against Omicron

A Covid booster jab sees the risk of symptomatic infection with the Omicron variant “significantly reduced”, according to health officials.

Early analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that a third dose was found to give around 70 to 75% protection against symptomatic infection.

The findings have led to calls for all of those eligible to make sure they get their booster jab.

The AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were found to provide “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

However, the data – which looked at 581 people with confirmed Omicron – also suggested effectiveness seemed to “increase considerably” in the early period after a booster dose. A ‘deeply concerning situation’

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said it was a “deeply concerning situation” after attending a Cobra meeting on Friday (10 December) to discuss the latest data.

He said that the Omicron variant was doubling every two or three days in England “and possibly even faster in Scotland”.

Mr Gove warned that evidence suggests Omicron is “more likely” than past Covid variants to “potentially” lead to hospital admissions among the fully vaccinated.

The Guardian has also reported that Health Secretary Sajid Javid had been given a presentation from UKHSA which warned that even if Omicron leads to less serious disease than Delta, it still risks overwhelming the NHS with 5,000 people admitted to hospital a day.

The leaked report called for “stringent action” on or before December 18 if the variant’s doubling time stays at 2.5 days.

However, Number 10 maintained that there were “no plans” to go further with measures in England – despite reports that proposals are being drawn up for a Plan C.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of the possibility of a “tsunami of infections” from the new variant.

She refused to rule out more restrictions in the country.

How many Covid and Omicron cases are there in the UK?

Daily Covid case numbers have reached their highest level since January.

There were, as of 9am on Friday, a further 58,194 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK.

The last time a higher daily figure was reported was on January 9, when 59,937 cases were recorded.

An additional 448 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported across the UK, bringing the total number to 1,265.

The UKHSA has predicted that, if current trends continue, the UK will exceed one million infections by the end of the month.

