A TALE OF 2 HYPOCRITES – ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR AT IT AGAIN, FALSELY GLORIFYING HIMSELF – EVEN AS UMNO SAYS CAN’T TAKE ACTION AGAINST NAJIB AS HE’S NOT A ‘PARTY LEADER’ – YET DIDN’T ‘CRAZED TO BE PM’ ANWAR REJECT MUHYIDDIN’S SENIOR MINISTER-LEVEL OFFER AS AN ‘INSULT’ – WHILE BY REFUSING TO ACT AGAINST NAJIB, UMNO IS SAYING IT’S OK FOR ITS MEMBERS TO BE TWICE-CONVICTED CROOKS

Sarawak Polls: Anwar says he rejected minister-level allowances because M’sians are still suffering from pandemic

PUSA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says he declined the minister-level allowances received as an Opposition leader because most Malaysians are still economically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anwar said it was not right to receive a five-figure allowance on a monthly basis, if many Malaysians remained jobless.

“I told Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, ‘thank you’. I will accept the office and the staff, although it hasn’t been done yet.

“But I’m sorry, I could not accept this RM40,000 allowance because I will be ashamed as my supporters and voters are still having a hard time, and some of them are jobless.

“As a leader, how can I accept those allowances? That is why I decided to reject it,” he said during a ceramah held at a longhouse in Beting Maro, which is located 170km east from Kuching.

Anwar said the allowances covered his monthly salary of RM14,907, RM12,320 in entertainment allowances, monthly housing allowance of RM4,000 and various other benefits that amounted to RM40,000.

Anwar said leaders must lead by example, and PKR leaders who could not resist monetary temptations had left the party.

“That is why some left the party and defected to another party,” he said, in reference to the several PKR leaders who left the party following the “Sheraton Move” last year that ended Pakatan Harapan’s 22-month administration.

Anwar was campaigning in support of PKR candidate Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, who will be taking on Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo (PAS), Independent candidate Safiudin Matsah, Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) Razaili Gapor and Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s Jacky Chiew.

Anwar urged the locals to vote for Abang Zulkifli, as a victory for PKR would ensure that lots of “noise” is made in the state assembly.

Physical campaigning is allowed in 64 rural state seats with poor Internet connectivity, among them, Tanjong Datu, Stakan, Telang Usan, Mambong, Bawang Assan, Baleh, Ba’Kelalan, and Gedong.

The ceramah SOP also required a limit of 50% attendance based on the premises capacity, or a maximum of 150 people at one time.

Later in the day, Anwar left for another ceramah at Kampung Debak in the Saribas state seat to campaign on behalf of PKR candidate Cikgu Patrik Kamis.

Kampung Debak is located about 50 minutes away from the longhouse he visited in Pusa.

Anwar called on locals to vote for PKR’s Cikgu Patrik to ensure their welfare will never be taken for granted by any elected assemblyman.

He told locals not to vote for parties that give out cash handouts during campaigns.

Anwar said locals must make the right choice at the ballot box to ensure that their welfare is cared for by an elected assemblyman.

Anwar also claimed that the former Saribas assemblyman Ricky Mohammad Razi Sitam from GPS was not attentive to locals there.

“So I want to remind our candidate Cikgu Patrik, that once you are elected, don’t be like Ricky,” added Anwar.

Anwar then headed to meet locals at the Tebedu state constituency, which is located some 280km southwest from Saribas.

Anwar is expected to campaign alongside Pakatan Harapan candidates in Kuching on Sunday (Dec 12).

Pakatan will contest 62 seats, with PKR taking on 28, DAP (26) and Amanah (eight).

Early voting will be on Dec 14 and polling on Dec 18. ANN

