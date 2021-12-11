FINALLY MUHYIDDIN REVEALS HIMSELF – AMID STRONG ACCUSATIONS OF CORRUPTION THAT HIS ‘5DNB’ EVEN WORSE THAN NAJIB’S 1MDB – EX-PM DEFENDS GIVING 5G SPECTRUM TO DNB – EVEN AS MCMC MINISTER ANNUAR MUSA TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE TRIES TO DAMAGE CONTROL STINGING COMMENTS FROM HIS DEPUTY
Muhyiddin defends giving 5G spectrum to DNB
FORMER prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has come out in defence of his administration handing over the 5G spectrum rollout to government-owned special purpose vehicle Digital Nasional Bhd.
In a statement today, the Perikatan Nasional chairman also urged the current government not to change the single wholesale network (SWN) model, saying there would be severe implications for doing so.
“There will be a loss of investor confidence, and serious financial implications for the country and DNB if the contract is ended because the government decides to change models,” Muhyiddin said.
Malaysia, he added, would also stand to lose RM122 billion and 15,000 jobs if that happens by 2030, referring to an Ernst & Young report.
“The telcos had taken seven years to cover just 82.2% of the country for 4G, while DNB is targeting 5G coverage for 80% of the population by 2024.”
As a result of the inadequate coverage, Muhyiddin said that the government had to spend another RM28 billion for the national digital plan (Jendela) to connect rural areas.
He said that his administration decided to give the 5G spectrum to a special-purpose-vehicle in February 2021, despite its failure in many other countries, so that it could sell the 5G network wholesale.
He added that DNB was selected through the request for proposal (RFP) system.
“The evaluation was made on a technical, commercial and socio-economic basis. Based on the assessment, Ericsson (M) Sdn Bhd was appointed to build the network.”
Yesterday, Finance Minister Senator Tengku Zafrul Aziz said his ministry had consulted the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia before deciding to give the contract to DNB.
On Thursday, communications and multimedia deputy minster Zahidi Zainul Abidin told Parliament that the Finance Ministry had given the project to DNB despite his ministry’s objections.
“We wanted to give the 5G spectrum to telcos as they already have the backbone and would be faster but DNB wanted to do it and said that the 4G infrastructure was incomplete because it was done by telcos,” Zahidi said. TMI
Annuar walks back deputy’s claim that MOF unilaterally appointed DNB
Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa said any major decision would be made by the cabinet, meaning that it is a collective decision.
“There’s no one ministry which does everything, so we must always accept that and must always recognise the principle of collective responsibility.
“We do together (any decision) and there’s no problem at all and we will continue to work together, we will continue to consult and we will continue to do things the proper way as certain decisions neither my ministry or treasury make the decisions. Major decisions will be made by the government,” he told a media conference after launching a telecommunications service company Unbox Malaysia in Petaling Jaya today.
He said his ministry and the Finance Ministry had agreed to prepare a joint paper on issues involving 5G and DNB so that a decision can be made by the cabinet and pending that, programmes involving implementation of 5G would run as usual.
Meanwhile, Annuar also thanked Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz for the explanation on the issue and said that the government is always prepared to provide clarification if there was any ambiguity in answers it provided during the Parliament session.
The time given to answer a question in Parliament is very short and there is the possibility of confusion, he added.
According to Annuar, Zafrul had contacted him first before making the explanation.
“I always engage and consult with the finance ministry, and before he posted the explanation with regards to the (5G) issue that was raised during the Parliamentary session, he had contacted me and I agreed for the minister to make the clarification,” he said.
Yesterday, Zafrul was reported to have said that the single 5G network or SWN concept had been discussed jointly between the Finance Ministry and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in the cabinet since 2019.
He was clarifying a statement by Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin in the Dewan Rakyat last Thursday that there was no consultation with his ministry on the appointment of DNB to undertake the deployment of the 5G network and infrastructure via the SWN model. BERNAMA
– THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / Bernama
.