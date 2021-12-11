HOPES RUN HIGH IN SARAWAK FOR A CHANGE UNLIKE ANY OTHER – BUT WILL HATRED FOR ‘MALAYA’ BE STRONG ENOUGH TO SWEEP OUT GPS – WHILE BRINGING IN PSB, PBK & ASPIRASI – WITH EVEN DAP’S ARROGANT CHONG NOW SAYING IT’S POSSIBLE TO WORK WITH PSB AFTER THE STATE POLLS

An old lion knows the jungle of politics

IT is a crowded field in Bawang Assan, a hot seat in the Sarawak election but the fight is basically between two “lions”.

The old lion Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh is 79 while the younger one is 57-year-old Senator Robert Lau and Bawang Assan sits in the Sibu region where politics, power and money form an unholy triangle.

Both Wong and Lau have their own strengths, but the old lion is more dangerous because he knows the jungle better.

Wong is president of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and an old-world gentleman who has never lost an election.

But this could be his most challenging election ever because Wong, who was formerly part of the state government, is fighting in the Sarawak election as part of the opposition.

His party is also vying to be the next government.

It is contesting 70 seats, its manifesto was splashed over three pages of the local newspapers and its battle cry is “huan zheng fu” (change the government) although locals joke that its theme song is the Elvis hit, “It’s now or never.”

But don’t laugh at him.

Wong even managed to recruit the retired Anglican bishop Datuk Bolly Lapok into his party.

It made front-page news in Sarawak and many thought Bolly would be a PSB candidate but he must have changed his mind at the eleventh hour.

The local economy in Sarawak is largely controlled by several powerful timber conglomerates known as the “Big Five” and it is no secret that PSB is funded by one of the “Big Five.”

The younger lion, Lau, is from the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), which is a partner of the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Lau is also from an affluent family that is part of the “Big Five.”

But there is some family politics going on and Lau has been blacked out of the local Chinese and English language newspapers owned by one of his wealthy relatives, who is backing his rival Wong.

“There are hidden hands behind the scenes but I am campaigning on stability and offering a younger leadership. People are fed-up with what they see on the Federal side, they can see what GPS has done for the state,” said Lau.

This is an election like never before for Sarawak. There are 349 candidates contesting 82 seats.

This is also the first time an opposition party has positioned itself as the next government while two other parties, Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) and Aspirasi are openly campaigning for Sarawak to break away from Malaysia.

The anti-Malaysia mood has come to a boil, with state rights and regionalism taking centrestage.

PBK which is contesting 73 seats also has the best-looking female candidates. A billboard went up in Sibu featuring the beauties including the most beautiful of them all, lawyer Priscilla Lau, who is contesting in Bukit Assek.

The home-grown opposition parties, have made things quite complicated for peninsular parties like DAP and PKR, who are seen as “Malaya datang.”

Sarawakians refer to peninsular Malaysia as Malaya and it is not a compliment.

The opposition is not only fighting the ruling coalition, it is also fighting among themselves for dominance.

“PSB has become a serious contender among the opposition. Their candidates don’t only criticise, they talk about what they want to do for Sarawak,” said Calvin Yeo, a corporate communications executive.

Pakatan’s 22-months in Putrajaya has unexpectedly become an election issue in Sarawak. Outlandish promises made in 2018 were not delivered.

It has been difficult for them to make new promises especially with videos reminding voters of those unfulfilled pledges making the rounds.

A DAP leader from Sibu urged voters to move on after admitting that Pakatan Harapan failed to deliver on its 2018 manifesto.

Without big and controversial issues to play up, the DAP campaign has been about asking voters to vote in an effective opposition.

Moreover, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg has yet to forgive DAP leader Lim Guan Eng for his 2019 claim that Sarawak would be “bankrupt in three years time.”

Instead Sarawak is richer than ever and its pandemic assistance for its citizens were the most generous in the whole country.

The spotlight has been on the lively opposition field.

The opposition lost its silver bullet after Tun Taib Mahmud retired as chief minister.

Anger over the excesses and unexplained fortunes of Taib’s family delivered 16 seats to the opposition in the 2011 state election.

Tan Sri Adenan Satem reduced the opposition share to 10 seats in 2016. This what the opposition is trying to improve on or to hold onto.

“The opposition vote is split among too many parties and this could give the advantage to the ruling coalition GPS,” said political commentator Dr Arnold Puyok.

PSB poses a threat to DAP’s hold over the Chinese votes especially in the central Sibu region where PSB president Wong has deep roots.

The party has enough Chinese flavour to make an impact in Chinese-majority seats.

It also has access to the Iban communities in the mixed seats where Wong is able to speak Iban and used to dance when campaigning in the longhouses.

“PSB has good candidates but is that enough? It is still new and centred on one person and largely based in Sibu,” said Yeo.

PSB is unlikely to form the government, but it could take away seats from GPS and other opposition parties. That makes it the party to watch.

There was a culture of fear during the years when Taib, who was known “peh mor” because of his snowy white hair, was in power.

The fear is gone and regardless of who wins or loses, this state election is testimony of a vibrant democracy in Sarawak. – ANN

Sarawak Polls: Pakatan cooperating with PSB is possible, says state DAP

KUCHING: Despite not being able to achieve a consensus on seat negotiations, Sarawak Pakatan Harapan isn’t dismissing possibilities of cooperating with locally-based Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) after the state election concludes.

State DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen remained coy when asked by reporters during a press conference regarding the possible cooperation.

“Politics is the art of possibilities,” said Chong during the press conference at DAP’s headquarters in Kuching on Saturday (Dec 11).

Pressed by reporters again, Chong also said the focus should be on the state election first.

“Let us concentrate all our efforts to win as many seats as possible and after this, we will discuss with the three parties PKR, Amanah and DAP to determine our direction in future.

“I will not reject it, but to form a state government, we must have the principles of good governance and this must be agreed by all parties forming the state government.

Pakatan is contesting 62 seats, consisting of PKR’s 28, DAP’s 26 and Amanah’s 8.

PSB was formerly Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) friendly but became an independent Opposition party in 2019 and it is contesting 70 out of the 82 state seats.

Early voting will be on Dec 14 and polling on Dec 18. – ANN

ANN

.