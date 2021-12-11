BOMBSHELL – DAP TO OPPOSE FINANCE BILL NEXT WEEK – IF IT WITHDRAWS TAX EXEMPTION FOR OVERSEAS INCOME – INDEED, AFTER SPLURGING & WASTING PUBLIC MONEY, ISMAIL & MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT NOW GUN AFTER THOSE FORCED TO WORK OVERSEAS – DUE TO MALAYSIA’S OWN UNFAIR & UNEQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES – HOW CHEAP & LOW CLASS IS THAT!

DAP to oppose Finance Bill unless govt retains overseas income tax waiver

PUTRAJAYA must review the proposal to withdraw the tax exemption for foreign-sourced income (FSIE) in the Finance Bill, or DAP will not support the bill, said Lim Guan Eng today.

He said the policy is “uncompetitive” and will harm the long-term financial interests and investment attractiveness of the country.

“DAP MPs will oppose the Finance Bill to be debated next week unless there is clarity that the FSIE will not be withdrawn or is substantially reviewed to not affect hard-working individuals and companies wanting to bring back foreign earnings into the country.”

He said the proposal is also unfair on individuals working overseas.

“It is not fair on people who are compelled to work overseas due to better jobs and pay prospects.”

The FSIE withdrawal includes remittances for dividends of companies and individuals, interest income, rental or gains on disposal of properties overseas and children working overseas sending home living expenses to their parents, he added.

“For all the negative impacts on financial attractiveness, the Finance Ministry estimates that a mere RM1.2 billion in revenue can be collected by taxing foreign-sourced income next year.

Is this additional amount in revenue worth losing out to neighbouring countries that have a more attractive tax regime, he asked.

From January 1, 2022, the tax exemption on foreign-sourced income received in Malaysia under the Income Tax Act (ITA) 1967, will be withdrawn, meaning that foreign-sourced income — whether from business or employment or in the form of dividend, royalties, interest or rental — remitted into the country will be subject to Malaysian tax.

The exemption has been in place since 1998 for companies and since 2004 for individuals, in a bid to encourage remittance of such income.

Lim also questioned the sincerity of the Inland Revenue Board which said it will not audit, investigate or penalise those who signed up for its Special Income Remittance Programme (PKPP) which will run from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

Under the programme a tax rate of 3% (gross) will be imposed on income brought in during the period as proposed under the Finance Bill 2021.

It also said that to be eligible for the programme the income must be brought in or remitted within the PKPP period and taxpayers must make payments according to normal payment arrangements that have been set for the year of assessment 2022 or 2023, whichever is applicable.

“IRB said that it would not carry out an audit review or investigation nor impose a penalty on income brought in during this period, but would accept it in good faith.

“No one believes in the commitment of the IRB which has a record of breaking its promises under the current administration.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

