SHAME ON ‘LECHEROUS & LASCIVIOUS’ HADI & CO – ONLY KNOW HOW TO THINK ABOUT WOMEN’S BODIES? ‘THEY HAVE NO IDEAS’ – EX-MINISTERS SLAM PAS OVER ‘SILLY REMARKS’ ON TIGHT-FITTING STEWARDESS UNIFORMS

Ex-ministers slam PAS over ‘silly remarks’ on ‘revealing’ stewardess uniforms

PETALING JAYA: Two former ministers have hit out at a PAS MP who took issue with the “revealing” uniforms worn by Malaysian air stewardesses, with one saying the Islamist party was bereft of ideas.

Zaid Ibrahim said the country would never be free from such “silly remarks” until PAS was booted out of Parliament.

The former law minister also said such remarks by PAS showed that it could not contribute anything more to the country.

“They have no ideas. They only have on an old-fashioned thinking cap that brings nothing good,” he told FMT.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said PAS should instead focus on matters like rising food prices, minimum wage and affordable homes.

“How many times has this (the attire issue) been raised in Parliament?

“Focus on real issues,” the former youth and sports minister said in a tweet.

Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman had yesterday questioned the government’s stand on the uniforms of Malaysian air stewardesses which he described as being “too revealing”.

Latiff was asking about the rights of Muslim air stewardesses who were required to wear uniforms that do not “tutup aurat”, The Star reported.

“There are some women who cover up at home or while on land but are forced to wear uniforms that are revealing due to their job,” he was quoted as saying.

The daily also reported that women, family and community development minister Rina Harun responded to his question by saying that the issue of workers’ welfare came under the human resources ministry based on the provisions under the Employment Act.

“The issue of workers’ uniforms is governed under the policy of the airline companies which does not require approval from the Cabinet,” she told the Dewan Rakyat, according to the report.

Last week, Latiff told the Dewan Rakyat of complaints by female Muslim hotel workers who said they were forced to wear short skirts and prevented from wearing the headscarf while working.

