ISMAIL SABRI, SEEN AS UNABLE TO LAST EVEN A YEAR AS PM, TRIES TO HANG ONTO THE COVETED POST – REVEALS ‘SOME QUARTERS TRYING TO PREVENT YOUNG PEOPLE FROM VOTING’ BY PROPOSING SWIFT GE15 – EVEN AS HIS PARTY CHIEF & ARCH RIVAL ZAHID, ARROGANT FROM RECENT MALACCA WIN, FREEZES TIES WITH HADI

I need your continued support as PM, Ismail tells Umno

BERA: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants the party to continue to support him as prime minister to enable him to focus on resolving the economic and health issues facing the people.

The prime minister said although the number of Covid-19 cases had dropped and the country’s economy was also seen to be recovering, the task was not completed yet.

“I need support from the party for the strength to fight on. The biggest challenge is the issues facing the people and not the endless politicking.

“The number of cases is dropping, but it is still hovering around 4,000 daily.

“Don’t think that we are now completely free from Covid-19, and I still have a huge responsibility to deal with it ,” he said when opening the Bera Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Ismail also called on Umno to return to the basics of the party’s struggle in uniting the Malay and Muslim communities to ensure the party’s victory in the next general election (GE15).

He said its defeat in the last general election should serve as a reminder to members on the importance of unity in the party.

“We formed the government today not because we won the general election but because we worked with other parties.

“We seem to have forgotten that.

“The original purpose of Umno’s establishment was to unite the Muslims and Malays, but the opposite is happening now, with several camps and rifts in the party,” he said.

He also reminded Umno members not to be arrogant over the party’s landslide victory in the recent Melaka state elections.

“We can congratulate ourselves for our victory in Melaka, but we have not yet won fully as the increase in our popular vote was only by one percent,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail said the Umno Youth and Puteri members should continue to reach out to the young people who will determine the party’s fate in the next GE15 when the implementation of Undi-18 and automatic voter registration takes effect on Dec 15.

“You have to engage with the young voters to get them to support our party. This should be our commitment,” he added.

Ismail, who is Bera MP, said there were some quarters attempting to prevent young people from voting by proposing that GE15 be held as soon as possible.

“If we do that, it is as if we are not confident in the ability of the young people to make the right choices. It would seem like we are preventing them from exercising their rights. If we do so, we will be punished by this group,” he added.

He also reminded all parties that while they were free to air their views, they must also respect the power bestowed on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong under the constitution to dissolve Parliament. MKINI

Ties between Zahid and Hadi ‘cold’, say party sources

PETALING JAYA: Ties between Umno and PAS presidents Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Abdul Hadi Awang are “cold” according to party sources, while an analyst says the parties’ Muafakat Nasional pact is in danger of ending. An Umno source said the leaders of the country’s two biggest Malay parties had not met for a long time and did not plan on doing so anytime soon. A source in PAS also confirmed the two presidents have not met in a while despite MN being said to be at the end of its “life” due to Umno’s objection to Bersatu joining the political pact. “They haven’t met in a very long time. I can’t even remember when they last met,” said the source. Meanwhile, another source said both leaders had the chance to meet throughout the ongoing Dewan Rakyat sitting to resolve issues involving MN, but did not do so. “In Parliament, they did meet when they bumped into each other, but that was that. They didn’t sit down to discuss the direction of their respective parties,” he said. The ties between both parties have come under scrutiny of late, particularly after PAS decided to contest under Perikatan Nasional in the Melaka polls. Hadi had also accused Umno of breaching the MN charter by refusing to accept Bersatu into the fold. Led by Umno, Barisan Nasional stormed to a convincing victory in Melaka, winning 21 of the 28 state seats up for grabs. PAS lost in all eight seats it had contested. While certain PAS leaders claim that Hadi had not rejected MN as a whole, political analyst Azmi Hassan also felt that MN’s time was running out, with the two parties continuing to disagree over Bersatu. While expecting Hadi to continue rejecting MN if the issue over Bersatu was not resolved, Azmi told FMT that the cooperation between Umno and PAS was salvageable if the Islamist party’s grassroots pushed to work with the BN party. “The pressure has to come from the PAS grassroots because they are loyal to the party but have a different thinking compared with the leadership when it comes to this.” But Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Kartini Aboo Talib said Umno needed to keep an open heart by receiving Bersatu into MN, to avoid splitting the Malay vote by competing with PN. She said Umno and BN could not use their two-thirds majority win in Melaka as a possible indicator of a victory in the next general election (GE15),as PAS was still strong in Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and in parts of Perak. Meanwhile, Bersatu too had former Umno and PKR members with their own strong network and support base among the Malay voters, she said.

MKINI

