PLOT TO ARREST NAJIB BY THE 3 TAN SRIs – BUT WHAT HAPPENED TO THE 4TH? NAJIB CAMP UPS THE PROPAGANDA WITH NEW ‘INSIDER BOOK’ – TARGETING ZETI, EX-MACC CHIEF, GANI PATAIL, MUHYIDDIN & SHAFIE – THEIR MAIN GOAL APPEARS TO BE THE RUTHLESS KNOCKING DOWN OF ZETI, THE EX-BANK NEGARA GOVERNOR, PERHAPS SEEN AS THEIR BEST BET TO FREE NAJIB FROM HIS CONVICTIONS & CHARGES

PETALING JAYA: A plot to execute an extra-judicial arrest of former prime minister Najib Razak in the middle of a Cabinet meeting was foiled just a day before it was supposed to be carried out, a former aide has alleged.

Romen Bose, who worked as Najib’s political communications adviser, claims in a forthcoming book that a coup planned by “the Three Tan Sris” was to take place on July 29, 2015.

The plotters allegedly included then Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz, attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Zeti and Gani were key members of a 1MDB Task Force set up to investigate claims made by the Wall Street Journal and Sarawak Report about Najib’s involvement in looting the state fund. Abu Kassim was an adviser to the task force.

Others allegedly involved in the plot included Muhyiddin Yassin, Najib’s deputy at the time, and Shafie Apdal, who was serving as rural and regional development minister.

“Two days after the article appeared (using documents that were allegedly leaked by Bank Negara, the AG’s chambers and the MACC), a secret meeting of the task force was held to plan the removal and arrest of the prime minister,” Bose writes, quoting a number of sources.

“Abu Kassim allegedly led the call for the arrest even though the task force didn’t have solid evidence showing Najib’s guilt. All they had was speculation and gut instinct.”

“A draft charge sheet was allegedly created by Abu Kassim’s officers, alleging that Najib had corruptly received RM27 million along with criminal breach of trust as an alternative charge. This was later allegedly changed to criminal misappropriation.”

This went against convention, as typically the police or other enforcement agencies would complete and submit their investigation papers to the attorney-general to decide whether to draft a charge.

Bose says senior police officers loyal to the plotters were to be stationed at the prime minister’s office in Perdana Putra prior to his arrival, with officers loyal to deputy Special Branch chief Abdul Hamid Bador accompanying Gani into the meeting room.

Once Najib had arrived, Gani was allegedly to address the Cabinet and read aloud the charges against Najib and announce his arrest. Police were then to allegedly swarm the Cabinet room and handcuff Najib, escorting him to a waiting police vehicle with a black bag over his head.

Muhyiddin would then chair the Cabinet meeting, Bose says, with all ministers expected to pledge their loyalty to him as the next prime minister.

Those responsible for the coup had allegedly also planned to get a “pliant judge” to accept the draft charges and order Najib’s immediate detention.

According to Bose, when he informed Najib of the plot against him the prime minister seemed to have already been alerted to it, but did not take action until the day before the coup was supposed to have taken place.

“On Tuesday, civil service head Ali Hamsa met Gani at the AG’s chambers to inform him he had been replaced, while Najib’s security detail was reinforced and the prime minister informed Muhyiddin and Shafie that they would be replaced in a mini cabinet reshuffle to take place the day itself.

“In a single morning, several of the alleged main plotters were neutralized without any violence or bloodshed, and the allegedly planned coup was thwarted – Malaysian style.” FMT

Details of Zeti, Nor Mohamed probe exposed by ex-Najib aide

PETALING JAYA: A former aide to Najib Razak has challenged the government to verify the authenticity of details of an alleged report by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission of investigations into former central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz and former federal minister Nor Mohamed Yakcop. Excerpts of the alleged report were revealed by former consultant Romen Bose in his tell-all book “Final Reckoning: An Insider’s View of the Fall of Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional Government”. One chapter of the book deals with the 1MDB financial scandal. Bose said that as far back as 2018, MACC had already investigated Zeti and Nor Mohamed for their role in the 1MDB issue and even prepared an investigation paper entitled “Laporan Kes AmBank”. He also claimed the investigation paper allegedly found that Zeti’s family and Nor Mohamed received 1MDB-linked money that was stashed in Singapore. Last month, MACC revealed that some RM65 million in 1MDB funds had been retrieved from a company controlled by Zeti’s husband, Tawfiq Ayman. Subsequently, questions were raised as to why Zeti and Nor Mohamed were not called as prosecution witnesses in Najib’s SRC International trial despite the fact that both had assisted in MACC’s probe. In his book, Bose said: “Did the MACC indeed investigate Zeti’s family and Nor Mohamed in 2018? I would ask them to please verify the authenticity of the alleged document. “If the document is genuine and the facts accurate, I would like to ask what action is to be taken against the individuals? I stand guided by the Malaysian government’s decision on the authenticity of the document.” Bose also recounts a conversation with Najib after news on the 1MDB scandal broke. Najib, who was prime minister at the time, voiced surprise that Zeti had refused to make comments on a RM2.6 billion deposit made into his personal bank account. The money was later described by Najib as a political donation from the Saudi royal family. Bose said Najib told him that he had spoken to Zeti on the matter and that she told him she did not see any issue with him opening accounts in his name to receive the money. Najib told him that if there were questions about the legitimacy of the donation, he would have expected Zeti to tell him about it, given her position as the head of the central bank, Bose said. Later on, when news of the matter surfaced and a special task force began investigating the 1MDB scandal, Najib said Zeti told him “it was not her place” to comment on the transactions as investigations were ongoing. “Najib said he was very perplexed as to why she had initially happily agreed to the accounts being open and now, all of a sudden, appeared to be trying to distance herself from the situation,” Bose wrote. Bose, a former journalist with Al Jazeera and AFP, had been political communications consultant to Najib when the latter was prime minister. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

