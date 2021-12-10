SARAWAK PARTY PBK OFFERS PERHAPS WHAT SARAWAKIANS WANT MOST – ‘RM3K HARDSHIP CASH FOR THOSE WHO VOTE, INDEPENDENCE & AN END TO STATELESSNESS’ – BUT CAN IT SUCCEED AGAINST THE SHEER MIGHT OF GPS?

Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has promised RM3,000 to Sarawakian voters put them in power next Saturday.

According to the party’s manifesto, launched yesterday, the party described the proposed handout as a “special hardship relief fund”.

However, the payment will only be limited to those who vote during the election.

The manifesto [accessible here] was unveiled PBK president Voon Lee Shan yesterday. He did not disclose the methods of proving that one had voted.

PBK’s election pledges were a mix of specific goals and general statements. A summary is as follows:

Independence for Sarawak

PBK pledges to seek Sarawak’s peaceful exit from Malaysia, similar to Singapore.

PBK had already filed a suit against the governments of Sarawak, Malaysia and the United Kingdom seeking a declaration that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 was invalid.

Distributing oil wealth

PBK promises to distribute at least 30 percent of annual revenue from crude oil production to all Sarawakian voters.

The manifesto mentions only crude oil and not natural gas – the main oil and gas product of Sarawak.

Free education

PBK wants to provide free education for all Sarawakians for selected colleges, universities, vocational and technical schools located in the state.

Subsidised housing

PBK wants to subsidise deposits and provide interest free loans to first time home buyers.

999 year lease for NCR land and Tanah Adat

PBK will provide funds for surveying native customary and tanah adat land. Such land will be issued a lease for 999 years.

Cheaper vehicles

PBK promises to subsidise first motor vehicle purchases. They also want to do away with import taxes for vehicles.

Ending statelessness

PBK vows to provide all stateless Sarawakians with birth certificates, identity cards and access to passports.

MKINI

.