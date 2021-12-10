WHY NOT ASK YOUR OWN GOVT, SARAVANAN? SILLY OR NOT, MIC MINISTER WANTS TO KNOW ‘WHY BAR THAIPUSAM WHEN OTHER LARGE EVENTS LIKE ISMAIL SABRI’S KELUARGA MALAYSIA EVENT ALLOWED TO TAKE PLACE?’

PETALING JAYA: Human resources minister M Saravanan said it would be ridiculous to place restrictions on celebrating Thaipusam next month considering the large crowds seen at recent events.

Expressing his surprise at the thousands of people gathered at the KLCC Convention Centre for the government-organised “100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration” event, the MIC deputy president promised to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss the issue of the Thaipusam procession and the SOPs to be imposed.

“This (KLCC event) was celebrated on a big scale and the turnout was even bigger than expected. There was no physical distancing at all as people packed the hall and they were standing in close proximity,” he was quoted as saying by The Malaysian Insight.

“I will have a discussion with the prime minister tomorrow.

“Don’t worry. There will definitely be a solution to this (the reported barring of the Thaipusam chariot procession). If this event can take place, surely Thaipusam will also take place, and this would be in accordance with the SOP set,” he said.

The “100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration” event was held to celebrate the 100th day of the current administration.

In a press statement yesterday, national unity minister Halimah Sadique said Covid-19 SOPs for the upcoming Thaipusam festival on Jan 18 are pending approval and have not been finalised.

In Parliament a day earlier, she told Steven Choong (Ind-Tebrau) that the Thaipusam chariot procession will not be allowed due to fears over the Omicron variant. FMT

Physical distancing ignored as crowds throng PM’s 100-day report card event

Less than two weeks ago, the Health Ministry sounded the alarm on Omicron – the highly transmissible Covid-19 variant – and urged the public to follow all standard operating procedures so as to stay safe.