WHY NOT ASK YOUR OWN GOVT, SARAVANAN? SILLY OR NOT, MIC MINISTER WANTS TO KNOW ‘WHY BAR THAIPUSAM WHEN OTHER LARGE EVENTS LIKE ISMAIL SABRI’S KELUARGA MALAYSIA EVENT ALLOWED TO TAKE PLACE?’

PETALING JAYA: Human resources minister M Saravanan said it would be ridiculous to place restrictions on celebrating Thaipusam next month considering the large crowds seen at recent events.
Expressing his surprise at the thousands of people gathered at the KLCC Convention Centre for the government-organised “100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration” event, the MIC deputy president promised to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss the issue of the Thaipusam procession and the SOPs to be imposed.
“I will have a discussion with the prime minister tomorrow.
“Don’t worry. There will definitely be a solution to this (the reported barring of the Thaipusam chariot procession). If this event can take place, surely Thaipusam will also take place, and this would be in accordance with the SOP set,” he said.
The “100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration” event was held to celebrate the 100th day of the current administration.
In a press statement yesterday, national unity minister Halimah Sadique said Covid-19 SOPs for the upcoming Thaipusam festival on Jan 18 are pending approval and have not been finalised.
In Parliament a day earlier, she told Steven Choong (Ind-Tebrau) that the Thaipusam chariot procession will not be allowed due to fears over the Omicron variant. FMT
Physical distancing ignored as crowds throng PM’s 100-day report card event
However, it was a totally different affair at the government-organised ‘100 Days Keluarga Malaysia Aspiration’ celebration event held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.
Despite the four-day carnival being participated by many members of government as well as law enforcement bodies, SOPs to prevent coronavirus transmission seemed to be ignored as the centre was thronged by thousands.
The most glaring violation was the required one-metre physical distancing, which seemed to be almost non-existent especially at the lobby of the convention centre and inside the event’s main venue.
Malaysiakini team members who went to cover Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob launching the programme at 2.30pm today found there was little to no effort to limit the number of people who can enter the exhibition area, which is in an enclosed space.
This was despite checkpoints set at the entrance of the convention centre, where officials would check and only allow in visitors who registered online.
At the lobby leading to exhibition halls, hundreds were seen waiting in close proximity to one another while queuing for their turn to get inside.
The situation was not much different on the inside, as visitors maneuvered around and inside exhibition booths.
Some even brought along children and toddlers.
Another violation seen during Malaysiakini’s observation was some also had their mask tucked under their chin, either to catch a breath, while talking, or eating among the crowds.
Organisers were heard issuing reminders to the public to mind the SOPs every now and then, but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears.
More visitors expected this weekend
The carnival was organised by the Shared Prosperity Delivery Unit, or Sepadu, which is an agency under the Prime Minister’s Department.
Throughout four days, it has laid out a series of crowd-pulling events, including a job fair.
The police and Road Transport Department are also offering massive discounts, as high as 80 percent, for traffic offenders who pay their summonses during the four-day period.
When contacted, Sepadu executive director Wan Azilawati Wan Mahmood defended the organising committee, saying they already outlined a strict set of SOPs based on the National Security Council’s orders.
According to her, the issue of individual compliance of SOPs has been the main challenge faced by every programme organiser.
“The organiser has also ensured that enforcement is being carried out by engaging security agencies including the police, Rela, Civil Defence Force, and Health Department officers.
“The organiser will continue to heighten our monitoring, as we are expecting more visitors this weekend,” she told Malaysiakini via text message.
Malaysiakini has also attempted to get a response from Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who was present at the event launching ceremony today.
He declined to entertain members of the press when approached while walking out of the venue. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
