SLAP IN THE FACE FOR SNEAKY AZMIN CARTEL -THREATENED WITH THE LOSS OF HIS DEPUTY MINISTER POST & SACK FROM BERSATU OR NOT, ALI BIJU QUICKLY DUMPS HIS CONSTITUENTS – WITHDRAWS AS ‘INDEPENDENT’ IN SARAWAK POLLS AFTER BEING ‘ADVISED’ BY MUHYIDDIN – WHO FINALLY RESPONDED AFTER ABANG JO CHIDED BERSATU FOR BREAKING PROMISE

KUCHING: Krian incumbent Ali Biju has decided not to defend his seat as an independent candidate and has withdrawn from the contest.

In a statement, the Bersatu man said he had been “advised” by party president Muhyiddin Yassin on the national political cooperation framework between Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

In announcing his withdrawal, the Saratok MP urged voters in his parliamentary constituency to vote for the GPS candidate in the Sarawak elections.

He also said he realised that his decision to contest as an independent candidate would have affected the good relationship between GPS and his party.

“Therefore I withdraw my candidacy for the Krian seat and give my full support to the GPS candidate, Friday Belik.”

At a press conference yesterday, GPS chairman Abang Johari Openg had expressed disappointment over Ali’s decision to stand as an independent candidate.

Abang Johari said Muhyiddin had promised that action would be taken against Ali.

The Bersatu leadership had said earlier that the party would not contest in the polls and would instead help to ensure the success of its GPS allies.

However, Ali, who is also the deputy energy and natural resources minister, appeared to break ranks by standing as an independent for the state seat he has held since 2011.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.