NAJIB DISAPPOINTED – BUT THE REST OF MALAYSIA CHEERS! FOUND GUILTY BY 2 COURTS – YET ALLOWED TO DELAY HIS 12-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE – TRAVEL AROUND THE COUNTRY & EVEN GALLIVANT OVERSEAS – NAJIB IS ALREADY MORE LUCKY THAN HE DESERVES & SHOULD REPENT INSTEAD OF GRIPE & LASH OUT

Najib disappointed by Court of Appeal decision, instructs defence to file appeal to Federal Court

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak says he is frustrated by the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

Speaking at a Zoom press conference organised by lead defence counsel Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, Najib said he had instructed his defence team to file an appeal immediately.

“I would like to say that I am very disappointed by the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal this morning, I have asked my lawyers to file an appeal.

“The central issue regarding the SRC International Sdn Bhd is regarding RM42mil that was transferred to my personal account.

“I would like to reiterate that I did not know nor did I ask for it to be transferred to my personal account,” Najib said.

Shafee, meanwhile, said as lawyers and litigants, they accept respectfully the decision of the court, but added that “we are allowed to criticise the decision”.

“I was disappointed that the court held that there is personal interest by Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said.

“The Court of Appeal made a finding that he (Najib) micromanaged SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“There is no such evidence that this is the case.

“He (Najib) was prime minister and finance minister at that point, he had 85 companies under his wing,” Shafee said, adding that Najib would not have the time to micromanage this company.

Court of Appeal judgement reinforces hope that it is possible to get rid of kleptocracy and for Malaysia to become a world-class great nation before 2057 but this is through a “Malaysian First” people’s movement instead of “Keluarga Malaysia” concept https://t.co/9mJ7IQ1req pic.twitter.com/PyTEpPCWTD — Lim Kit Siang (@limkitsiang) December 8, 2021

Personally, am disappointed that the stay was granted. But the most important takeaway today is that the Court of Appeal agreed with the findings of the High Court judge and maintains the decision. Two Courts have found him guilty as charged. — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) December 8, 2021 Kalau dapat ‘Stay of Execution Pending Appeal’ … maka tak masuk lah

Kalau Stay of Execution tersebut di tolak

Maka masuk ke dalam lah kan pic.twitter.com/TOwyyPzKKc — Fuziah Salleh (@FuziahSallehMP) December 8, 2021

ANN / TWITTER.COM

