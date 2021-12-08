NAJIB DISAPPOINTED – BUT THE REST OF MALAYSIA CHEERS! FOUND GUILTY BY 2 COURTS – YET ALLOWED TO DELAY HIS 12-YEAR PRISON SENTENCE – TRAVEL AROUND THE COUNTRY & EVEN GALLIVANT OVERSEAS – NAJIB IS ALREADY MORE LUCKY THAN HE DESERVES & SHOULD REPENT INSTEAD OF GRIPE & LASH OUT

Politics | December 8, 2021 1:54 pm by | 0 Comments

Najib disappointed by Court of Appeal decision, instructs defence to file appeal to Federal Court

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak says he is frustrated by the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold his conviction in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

Speaking at a Zoom press conference organised by lead defence counsel Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, Najib said he had instructed his defence team to file an appeal immediately.

“I would like to say that I am very disappointed by the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal this morning, I have asked my lawyers to file an appeal.

“The central issue regarding the SRC International Sdn Bhd is regarding RM42mil that was transferred to my personal account.

Shafee, meanwhile, said as lawyers and litigants, they accept respectfully the decision of the court, but added that “we are allowed to criticise the decision”.

“I was disappointed that the court held that there is personal interest by Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said.

“The Court of Appeal made a finding that he (Najib) micromanaged SRC International Sdn Bhd.

“There is no such evidence that this is the case.

“He (Najib) was prime minister and finance minister at that point, he had 85 companies under his wing,” Shafee said, adding that Najib would not have the time to micromanage this company.

ANN / TWITTER.COM

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle