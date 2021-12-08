NAJIB GUILTY ‘BEYOND REASONABLE DOUBT’ – APPEALS COURT UPHOLDS CONVICTION, JAIL SENTENCE – EX-PM TO NOW APPEAL AT FEDERAL COURT, WANTS ‘STAY OF JAIL SENTENCE’ – WILL THE APPEALS COURT CHOOSE TO BE SO LENIENT & LET ‘BOSSKU’ FLAUNT HIS FREEDOM – INSTEAD OF SENDING A MESSAGE TO ALL OTHER KLEPTOCRATS – STEALING, CBT & ABUSE OF POWER ARE VERY SERIOUS CRIMES!

Najib to file appeal at Federal Court

10.45am – Palace of Justice – Lead defence counsel Shafee informs the Court of Appeal that they will be appealing against today’s verdict to uphold Najib’s conviction and sentence in the RM42 million SRC International case.

The lawyer is now submitting an application for a stay of execution of the sentencing, pending appeal to the Federal Court.

Court dismisses Najib’s appeal, upholds conviction, sentence

10.40am – Palace of Justice – Judge Karim Jalil rules that the bench upholds the trial judge’s conviction, RM210 million fine and 12-year jail term against Najib.

He says the bench dismisses Najib’s appeal.

‘Trial judge correctly found Najib guilty on 7 charges’

10.39am – Palace of Justice – Court rules that prosecution has successfully proven all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering against Najib.

Judge: Prosecution proved money laundering charges against Najib

10.36am – Palace of Justice – Judge Karim rules that the prosecution succeeded in proving the three money laundering charges against Najib.

Judge: Arab donation claim a ‘concoction’ with no credit

10.30am – Palace of Justice – The bench agrees with the trial judge that Najib’s defence claim that the money in his account is an Arab donation is a concoction devoid of credit.

Judge Karim rules that there is no evidence that the money was from the Arab royal family and there is instead plenty of evidence showing the funds were from SRC.

Court: Three CBT charges against Najib proven beyond reasonable doubt

10.27am – Palace of Justice – Judge Karim rules that the trial judge correctly found that the three criminal breach of trust charges against Najib have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

Najib is seen calmly following proceedings via zoom.

‘Arab donation claim untenable’

10.25am – Palace of Justice – Court of Appeal judge Karim rules that the defence’s claim that the money transferred into Najib’s account was an Arab donation is untenable.

He rules that if it were really an Arab donation, then there is no reason for the money to first be deposited into the account of SRC, which was a wholly-owned entity of Ministry of Finance Inc.

Judge: Najib knew of the RM42m in his account, money misappropriated

10.21am – Palace of Justice – Judge Karim rules that Najib has knowledge of the RM42 million that went into his account between 2014 and 2015.

The judge said the bench agrees with the trial judge that there was clear misappropriation of the RM42 million by Najib for his own use.

Judge: RM42m monetary flow made to evade authorities

10.17am – Palace of Justice – Judge Karim rules that the RM42 million monetary flow out of SRC and into several companies were done to make it more difficult to track and to evade detection by authorities.

Court: Najib has full dominion over SRC

10.15am – Palace of Justice – Appeals court judge Karim rules that the trial judge correctly found that Najib has full dominion over SRC International.

Najib directed SRC board to divert loan overseas – COA

10.10am: Palace of Justice – Court of Appeal judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil rules that trial judge correctly found that Najib Abdul Razak had instructed the SRC board to divert loan funds overseas which has nothing to do with the purpose of loan from KWAP (Retirement Fund Inc).

The judge notes that Najib is the directing mind of SRC.

Najib is shadow director of SRC, judge rules

10.05am: Palace of Justice – Court of Appeal judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil rules that the trial judge correctly found that Najib Abdul Razak was the shadow director of SRC International.

Najib appears calm as verdict is read

10.04am: Palace of Justice – Clad in a dark suit and striped tie, former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak appears to be calm on-screen as he follows the Court of Appeal verdict on his RM42 million SRC appeal.

‘No national interest in Najib’s approval of RM4b loan to SRC’

10am: Palace of Justice – Judge Karim says that Najib’s action in relating to the RM4 billion loan to SRC was not for national interest but for personal benefit.

The judge said that this resulted in no national interest and rather a national embarrassment.

Court: Najib has personal interest to approve govt guarantee for SRC’s RM4b loan

9.49am: Palace of Justice – Court of Appeal bench chair Karim rules that the bench agrees with the trial judge’s finding that Najib as then premier had personal interest for the cabinet to approve a government guarantee for RM4 billion from KWAP (Retirement Fund Inc) to SRC.

Court: No misdirection in ordering Najib to enter defence

9.41am: Palace of Justice – Judge Karim rules in unanimous ruling that trial judge did not commit misdirection in ordering Najib to enter defence to all seven charges in SRC corruption trial.

Judge delivers introduction in Najib SRC case

9.39am: Palace of Justice – Court of Appeal judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil begins introduction in Najib Abdul Razak’s SRC case from Kuala Lumpur High Court to Court of Appeal.

