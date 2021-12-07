INDEED ‘LOK LAK’ SANUSI IS A REAL SHAME TO THE MALAYS – EVEN UMNO’S PUAD CALLS HIM ‘THE MOST UNCIVILIZED MENTERI BESAR EVER & WILL ALWAYS BE’ – AND ‘EVEN PENANG CM KON YEOW IS A BETTER PERSON’

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi today fired a salvo at Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, claiming that the latter is someone who likes to start fights.

Taking to Facebook, Puad described the PAS leader as ‘lok lak’, which is a slang used by Kedahans that translates to uncivilised or rude.

Puad also compared Sanusi to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow whom he said is a better person.

“The Penang chief minister is better than the Kedah menteri besar. Many have said that the menteri besar who is the most uncivilised, and always will be, is the current Kedah menteri besar.

“The language that he used, his behaviour and actions were all lok lak.

“(His disposition) does not fit the name of his party PAS. He is belligerent,” the former Batu Pahat MP said.

Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zarkashi

It was unclear what had prompted Puad’s remarks against Sanusi. Malaysiakini has attempted to contact him for clarification but has yet to get a response.

However, the comparison with DAP’s Chow is believed to be aimed at irking Sanusi.

Meanwhile, Sanusi declined to respond directly to Puad’s remarks but insinuated that the Umno man was someone significant.

“No comment! Puad is an object that is currently not on the political radar.

“Does anyone know on which planet he is now?” Sanusi told Malaysiakini.

MKINI

