PETALING JAYA: Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng says Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s memory is “faulty” in singling him out and a “trusted advisor” in the former prime minister’s memoirs on the 22-month Pakatan Harapan reign that will be released soon.

The DAP secretary-general said as finance minister, he also had many trusted advisors, which included the ministry’s secretary-general and his deputy, and the national budget director among other senior civil servants.

“It is not fair of Mahathir to pin the blame on one trusted advisor. I am sure Mahathir is aware of this. He too had so many trusted advisors involving many portfolios, some who were not civil servants.

“If he recalls, he even threatened to sack me three times from the Cabinet but we took this in our stride and continued persevering in carrying out our official duties. Personal sentiments should be secondary,” he told FMT.

According to a news report on the soon-to-be launched book today, Mahathir had singled out a senior DAP man described as a trusted adviser to Lim over his unauthorised involvement in government business, saying it showed how some actions had only provided ammunition for Umno to exploit racial issues against the Chinese-dominated party.

The report said Mahathir had promised that it would be a “tell-all” about events covering his 15-year retirement before his return to the top office in 2018.

“Mahathir said the DAP man was ‘delegated a lot’ by Lim, but had come to think that he could wield power over civil servants,” it added.

Mahathir also wrote that for the most part, Lim always sought his approval on almost all his initiatives, adding that every time he proposed something to the Cabinet, “he would end it by saying ‘if the prime minister agrees’.”

Lim said the point was that despite differing views, they practised collective responsibility in all that was decided in the Cabinet and that it was the basis of PH’s governance.

He said he was only responding based on one news report on the book for now, but was prepared to give a detailed explanation if necessary upon the full publication of the book. FMT

