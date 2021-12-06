IF CAMPAIGN RULES NOT UNFAIR, HOW ELSE CAN GPS WIN? – SARAWAK POLITICIANS LASH OUT AT EC OVER DUBIOUS RULES – AS TOP LEADERS GO HEAD TO HEAD IN MULTI-PRONGED FIGHTS
Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the rule was absurd because the Sibu area has several state constituencies and voter mobility meant that they may not necessarily reside or work within the constituency.
“For example, our central market is in the Bawang Assan constituency and people come from all over Sibu. If only the Bawang Assan candidate can campaign there, it is unfair.
“We urge the authorities to nullify this rule,” said Ling.
He said the rule will also waste resources because it bars candidates from campaigning together.
According to the EC rules, parties can seek an exception for 15 party members.
However, only five will be allowed to be in a constituency at any given time.
Other rules include a ban on election rallies (ceramah) except in areas with poor internet coverage. MKINI
Top Sarawak party leaders face multi-pronged fights
ALL the top political leaders in Sarawak will be involved in various multi-pronged fights in the 12th Sarawak state elections, which began with the nomination process today and will culminate with polling on December 18.
Everyone, right from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Abang Johari Openg, who heads the four-party coalition to defend the current state government, to the top leaders of opposition parties, will each be up against at least three challengers.
Abang Johari, who is also the Chief Minister and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president, will contest the Gedong seat, where he will be challenged by Mohamad Sofian Fariz Sharbini of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Kamal Bujang of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Tomson Ango of Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).
Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Tiong King Sing, whose party is a component of GPS, faces an eight-cornered fight for the Dudong seat that also involves DAP, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Aspirasi Rakyat Sarawak (Aspirasi), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and two Independents.
In Batu Kawah, meanwhile, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Sim Kui Hian faces a four-cornered contest against Fong Pau Teck of Aspirasi, Chai Kueh Khun (PBK) and Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (DAP).
The Baleh seat is also set to be a four-cornered fight as well, involving Nicholas Kudi Jantai Maseng of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Kenneth Usang George (DAP), Sukarno Layau (PBK) and Koh Kumbong (PSB).
It was previously held by James Masing, who died on October 31, when he was the president of PRS, another GPS component party.
The two deputy chief ministers, namely Douglas Uggah Embas and Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, will each face three-cornered fights for the Bukit Saban and Bukit Sari seats respectively.
Uggah’s opponents are Mikail Mathew Abdullah of PKR and Andria Dundang @ Andria Gelayan of PSB while Awang Tengah will face off againts Riyah Basrah of PBK and Alias Mail of PSB.
As for the opposition leaders, Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen will face three challengers – Aspirasi president Lina Soo, Wee Hong Seng of SUPP and Raymond Thong Ee Yu of PBK – for the Padungan seat.
PSB president Wong Soon Koh, meanwhile, will face four opponents for the Bawang Assan seat. The four are Robert Lau Hui Yew of SUPP, Michelle Ling Shyan Mih of PBK, Amy Lau Bik Yin of DAP and Ricky Enteri (Independent). – Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
.