IF CAMPAIGN RULES NOT UNFAIR, HOW ELSE CAN GPS WIN? – SARAWAK POLITICIANS LASH OUT AT EC OVER DUBIOUS RULES – AS TOP LEADERS GO HEAD TO HEAD IN MULTI-PRONGED FIGHTS

Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the rule was absurd because the Sibu area has several state constituencies and voter mobility meant that they may not necessarily reside or work within the constituency.

“For example, our central market is in the Bawang Assan constituency and people come from all over Sibu. If only the Bawang Assan candidate can campaign there, it is unfair.

“We urge the authorities to nullify this rule,” said Ling.

He said the rule will also waste resources because it bars candidates from campaigning together.

According to the EC rules, parties can seek an exception for 15 party members.

However, only five will be allowed to be in a constituency at any given time.

Other rules include a ban on election rallies (ceramah) except in areas with poor internet coverage. MKINI

