REVOLT IN BERSATU, THE EXODUS BEGINS – AT LEAST 4 MEMBERS, NOT ONLY AZMIN CARTEL’S ALI BIJU, DEFY MUHYIDDIN TO CONTEST IN SARAWAK – AS DOWN-AND-OUT BERSATU’S FATE BECOMES UNCERTAIN AFTER WEAK MALACCA PERFORMANCE

Ignoring party stand, at least four Bersatu members running in Sarawak poll as independents
KUCHING — At least four Parti Pribumi Bersatu members have been confirmed to be contesting in the 12th Sarawak election as independents.
The other three Bersatu members who have disregarded their party’s stand are Siki Balarik in Belaga, Ricky Enteri in Bawang Assan, and Ismawi Muhammad in Muara Tuang.
Bersatu information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan announced today that the party will take disciplinary action against all members who have thrown their hats into the Sarawak election ring.
“The Bersatu Constitution states that any member who contests without party permission will face strict disciplinary action, including being able to terminate membership immediately.
”The same rules apply in Sarawak and the party will make an appropriate announcement on this matter,” Wan Saiful said in a statement.
