‘GREEDY’ TIONG SPARKS SUSPICION WITH FORAY INTO DUDONG – ALREADY, THE BINTULU MP & SPECIAL ENVOY TO CHINA, WHY IS TIONG WANDERING SO FAR FROM HIS STRONGHOLD FOR A STATE SEAT – INDEED, ‘HOW MANY DAYS PER WEEK WILL HE BE IN BINTULU, KUALA LUMPUR OR CHINA?’

Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing’s motives for seeking another public office have come under scrutiny.

At a press conference today, DAP candidate for Dudong Paul Ling pointed out that Tiong already is an MP for Bintulu and a special envoy to China.

Ling questioned if Tiong has time for the rigours of being an assemblyperson.

“How many days per week will he be here? How many days per week will he be in Bintulu, Kuala Lumpur, or China? How many days will he have for Dudong or the people of Sibu?

“This is what voters want to know,” said Ling.

Tiong’s candidacy for Dudong was one of the surprises for the election, given his stature in politics and that he was straying some 200km from his stronghold of Bintulu.

Moreover, Tiong’s foray into Dudong will be closely watched because this seat was traditionally allocated to the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP).

The seat was won by Tiong Thai King (no relations) on a BN ticket during the 2016 election.

This election will see eight candidates vying for Dudong. Ling works for an elderly care centre and was once an assistant to former Pelawan assemblyperson Wong Ho Leng.

Another well-known candidate is Fadhill Mohamad Isa, 37, who runs the popular Cardock YouTube channel. Fadhill is an independent candidate.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.