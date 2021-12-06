AZMIN CARTEL DEFIES MUHYIDDIN – MAKES A FOOL OF SARAWAKIANS – AS ALI BIJU DISCARDS BERSATU TO DEFEND KRIAN SEAT AS ‘INDEPENDENT’ – WILL MUHYIDDIN DARE TO SACK AZMIN’S LOYALIST FOR FLOUTING PARTY LINE

Incumbent Krian assemblyperson Ali Biju will defend his seat as an independent while his coalition and party have decided to sit out of the Sarawak legislative assembly elections.

Ali, 52, is a two-term assemblyperson and is currently the deputy minister for energy and natural resources at the federal level.

He is a member of Bersatu, which in turn is a component of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Ali’s challengers include novice Friday Belik from the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), a component of the incumbent ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

PN chairperson and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had previously announced that the coalition will not participate in Sarawak elections to respect the wishes of the GPS leadership.

Ali is one of two candidates from parties, at the time of writing, which is allied with GPS at the federal level.

The other candidate is Mohammad Arifiriazul Paijo from PAS who was fielded for Beting Maro. MKINI

Bersatu warns of disciplinary action against ‘independent’ Ali Biju

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan has warned that disciplinary action can be taken against Ali Biju, who has decided to defend his Krian state seat as an independent in the Sarawak elections. The Bersatu leadership had said earlier the party would not contest in the polls and would help to ensure success for its Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ally. However, Ali, who is also the the MP for Saratok and the deputy energy and natural resources minister, appears to have broken ranks by standing as an independent for the state seat he has held since 2011. In a Facebook post, Wan Saiful said that according to Bersatu’s constitution, any member who contested in elections without the party’s permission was subject to disciplinary action, “including immediate termination of their membership”. “These rules still apply in Sarawak and the party will make the appropriate announcements on this matter. “I call on all Bersatu members to work together to ensure a big victory for our ally GPS in this state elections,” he said. Ali defected from PKR during the Sheraton Move in February last year. By August, he had formally joined the Perikatan Nasional component. FMT MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.