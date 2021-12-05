THE BUCK STOPS WITH ISMAIL SABRI & RADZI – WHY DID 20,000 STUDENTS DROP OUT DURING PANDEMIC – WHAT JOBS CAN THEY FIND IN A LOCKDOWN – WHY NOT ADMIT THEY FAILED DUE TO PN’S FAILURE TO KEEP PROMISES TO HAND OUT FREE LAPTOPS, STABLE WIFI

Over 20,000 students dropped out of school from March 2020 to July 2021, says Education Ministry

PETALING JAYA: A total of 21,316 students dropped out of school during the Covid-19 pandemic from March last year to July this year, says the Education Ministry.

Those who left the education system before they completed their schooling made up 0.22% of the total number of students, the ministry said in a written Parliamentary reply.

It defined dropouts from the education system as situations whereby a student is in school but exited the system before completing schooling or the period of education.

“Based on data for March to December last year, 11,301 or 0.24% of students stopped schooling.

“For the period January to July this year, a total of 10,015 students or 0.21% of students were recorded as having stopped schooling.

“The total number of students who stopped schooling for the period from March last year to July this year is 21,316 or 0.22% of students,” the ministry said in the reply to Noor Amin Ahmad (PH-Kangar).

Noor Amin had earlier asked the ministry to state the number of students who stopped schooling before completing their studies for the period from March last year to date.

