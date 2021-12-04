FINALLY, A MALAY PARTY DARES TO SPEAK UP AGAINST ROSMAH, NAJIB & QUARTERS IN THE GOVT THAT ‘MEDDLE WITH THE JUDICIARY’ – SELF-SERVING OR NOT, BERSATU DEMANDS ROSMAH’S ARREST, EXTRADITION – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN WARNS OF SNAP GE15 ‘IF PRINCIPLES ARE NOT OBSERVED & KLEPTOCRATS RETURN TO POWER’ – WHEN WILL HADI & PAS SPEAK OR DO THEY DEEM ‘ABUSE OF POWER’ IS OK IN THE EYES OF ISLAM?

Bersatu Youth is seeking the extradition of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of ex-prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, after she failed to return to Malaysia by Nov 21 and attend her court hearing on Dec 2.

Bersatu Youth information chief Mohd Ashraf Mustaqim will be lodging a police report at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

In an invitation to the press, the wing is seeking for Rosmah’s passport to be invalidated and for her to be brought back to the country.

“She has clearly breached the court order and is in contempt,” it said.

Rosmah, who is facing bribery charges involving millions of ringgit over a government solar energy project for rural schools, did not turn up in court on Thursday (Dec 2).

Her passport was confiscated following the charges but was temporarily returned in order for her to visit her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib in Singapore. Nooryana delivered a baby on Nov 1.

The visit was supposed to be from Oct 22 to Nov 21.

An oversight

This prompted the prosecution to seek an arrest warrant against Rosmah but the Court of Appeal declined to do so after Rosmah’s lawyer explained that it was due to an oversight.

Rosmah’s legal team clarified that while she was supposed to return to Malaysia by Nov 21, she decided to return later following the introduction of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL).

The VTL between Malaysia and Singapore was launched on Nov 29 which allows fully-vaccinated individuals to travel between the two countries without undergoing Covid-19 quarantine, subject to a number of rules including testing on arrival.

Rosmah’s lawyers assured the court that she will turn up for her court hearing on Dec 6.

Rosmah is facing three charges under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

In the first charge, she is accused of soliciting RM187.5 million in bribes from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd to help secure an Education Ministry project.

The RM1.25 billion project was intended to supply power to 369 rural schools in Sarawak using a combination of solar and diesel energy.

In the second and third charges, she is accused of receiving RM1.5 million and RM5 million in bribes, respectively, as a reward for securing the project.