WHEN WILL RADZI LEARN – THE SCHOOL CLUSTERS BEGIN AGAIN – 32 STUDENTS & LECTURERS TEST POSITIVE AT KUALA PILAH COLLEGE – WHILE CYBERJAYA SCHOOL REPORTS 139 CASES

SHAH ALAM: The total number of Covid-19 positive cases from Sekolah Seri Puteri in Cyberjaya is currently 139, involving 114 students, 15 teachers and 10 staff, says Selangor state health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman.

The positive cases were detected based on screenings conducted on 946 individuals in the school, involving 849 students, 59 teachers and 38 staff as of 3pm on Thursday (Dec 2), he said, adding that all the positive cases were in stable condition, and were all in categories 1 (no symptoms) and 2A (light symptoms).

Dr Sha’ari said all the positive cases would be referred to the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) integrated quarantine and treatment centre, while close contacts would be housed in a government quarantine station.

“The index case is a teacher at the school. The teacher developed symptoms on Nov 22 and was confirmed Covid-19 positive on Nov 24.

“Close contact screenings detected seven more cases, six students and one teacher, before the Covid-19 cluster was announced as the Persiaran Tasik cluster on Nov 29,” he said.

Meanwhile, six Form Five students at the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) Sultan Azlan Shah in Kuala Kangsar were reported to be Covid-19 positive, Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamarudin said today.

According to him, the cases occurred on Nov 29 and have been included under the Jalan Kuala Kangsar cluster in Gerik.

Also, Perak Education, Higher Education and Human Resource Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud said he was still waiting for a detailed report from the Education Ministry, the Health Ministry and Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA).

“The case is being investigated, and so far, we have left all action in the hands of the Education Ministry,” he said at a press conference after an aid presentation programme in Parit Buntar today. – Bernama

ANN / BERNAMA

