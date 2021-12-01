BY RIGHT, ENROUTE TO SUNGAI BULOH – BUT NAJIB & ROSMAH NOW BOTH IN SINGAPORE TO MEET NEW GRANDSON ‘AIDAN NAJIB’: NEXT STOP – BACK ON TRACK TO SUNGAI BULOH – OR COMEBACK TO POWER AT PUTRAJAYA? – AS UMNO-BN CRANKS UP THE PROPAGANDA TO REHABILITATE TAINTED COUPLE’S IMAGE

Najib, Rosmah meet new grandson Aidan in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor welcomed grandson Aidan Najib Daniyar, the latest addition to their family in Singapore on Monday (Nov 29).

In an Instagram post on Monday, their daughter, Nooryana Najwa, posted a picture of 68-year-old Najib carrying Aidan as Rosmah, 69, held the baby’s hand.

She captioned the post, “Because love (heart emoji” conquers all” and included the hashtag #FirstMeeting.

Najib and Rosmah’s youngest son, Norashman, who accompanied his parents to Singapore, had also shared a series of Instagram Stories with his elder sister Nooryana and weeks-old nephew, Aidan.

Nooryana had given birth to Aidan, her second child, on Nov 1.

Last month, Najib and his wife had their passports temporarily released and were granted permission to travel to Singapore to reunite with their family.