YOUTHS TO DECIDE MALAYSIA’S FUTURE – AS UNDI18 & AUTOMATIC REGISTRATION TAKES EFECT ON DEC 15 – BUT CUNNING OLD GPS MAY STILL BE ABLE TO AVOID THE WRATH OF THE YOUNG

The government has finally set a date for the implementation of Undi18 – Dec 15, according to a gazette signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali on Nov 25 and published today.

With automatic voter registration (AVR), this means that anyone above the age of 18 that day will officially be a voter.

The date of effect comes three days before polling in the Sarawak election on Dec 18.

However, it is unclear whether 18 to 20-year-olds will be allowed to vote in the state election.

This is as an election will usually use an electoral roll that is in effect before nomination day.

‘Youth must exercise new rights’

Qyira Yusri, the co-founder of the Undi18 movement that advocated for lowering the voting age, said the youth must seize and make use of their newly gained rights.

“I’m very glad to see this finally happening. It took youths campaigning, protesting and even going to court to have young people be given the right to vote.

“If elections are called in 2022, it is now more important than ever for the Malaysian youth to exercise their new rights and vote for politicians they want to have in power,” she told Malaysiakini.

Undi18 movement co-founder Qyira Yusri

The constitutional amendment to lower the voting age was passed in Parliament in 2019.

However, its implementation was postponed due to delays in coming up with an AVR system.

The Election Commission had initially wanted to push implementation to September next year, blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for slowing work down.

This delay was challenged in court, with the Kuching High Court ruling that the government must lower the voting age by Dec 31.

The government acquiesced with the ruling but had dithered on an exact date for implementation.

There were high hopes that 18-year-olds would be allowed to vote in the Sarawak state polls – which were originally due to be held in 2022 thanks to a localised state of emergency.

However, the emergency was lifted on Nov 3 – a move that effectively squashed hopes of Undi18 coming into force in time.

Critics claimed that the interim GPS-led state government had sought to lift the emergency early in order to avoid youth votes. MKINI

Federal Gazette: Undi18, automatic voter registration to come into effect Dec 15 before Sarawak polls

KUALA LUMPUR — The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration will come into effect on December 15 ahead of the Sarawak state election three days after that, according to a government gazette. The gazette signed by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and dated November 25, 2021, simply stated that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has appointed December 15, 2021 for which the amendment to the Constitution to allow 18-year-olds to vote and automatic voter registration to come into effect. “In exercise of the powers conferred by subsection 1(2) Constitution (Amendment) Act 2019, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong appoints December 15, 2021 as the date on which Section 3 of the Act into operation,” said the gazette. In breaking the news, Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) vice-president Lim Wei Jiet had taken to Twitter and stated the gazette will further strengthen Malaysia’s democracy. “Victory to democracy and the youths in having a say in the destiny of our country,” he said. The implementation of Undi18 and the automatic voter registration is expected to see some 5.6 million additional voters, comprising 4.4 million aged 21 and above; and another 1.2 million aged between 18 and 21 by December 30. The federal administration under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had repeatedly stated that Undi18 and automatic voter registration will come into effect by December 30, 2021. This comes as the Election Commission (EC) announced December 18 as polling day for the upcoming 12th Sarawak state election. The electoral roll contains 1,252,014 voters so far. It is estimated that 135,000 more youths aged between 18 and 20 may now vote as well. MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

.